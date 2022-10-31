SHIATZY CHEN

In romantic and diverse Paris, meet Shiatzy Chen, who blends the East and the West. She is a Chinese-Canadian mixed-race supermodel living in Paris. She is a multi-faceted idol who combines spirituality with ghosts and horses. She has a keen sense of fashion, and her control of high fashion is also top-notch. At the same time, she is obsessed with vintage. Play the retro mix and match with a full personality.

She is – Mae Lapres, the fashion darling of the supermodel world and a brand friend of Shiatzy Chen. She perfectly interprets the oriental contemporary fashion and cultural tolerance, which coincides with the “Chinese new look” always admired by Shiatzy Chen.

A Song of Water and Fire on the Avenue Montaigne

On a sunny morning in Paris, Mae Lapres wore a SHIATZY CHEN white lace shirt and rococo tutu skirt to visit SHIATZY CHEN’s flagship store on Avenue Montaigne in Paris. With blue hair like a quiet lake, delicate and elegant, a high-level beauty is perfectly interpreted.

Wearing a red fringed cloak coat, dazzling, swaying in the streets of Paris, as if cutting through the dark fire and smoke. When Mae Lapres put on a fringed cloak, the passion, mystery, and romance of SHIATZY CHEN women also came out.

Cozy afternoon on the banks of the Seine

The pandemic has changed a lot, but life still has to go on. Mae Lapres is wearing a SHIATZY CHEN dark green hooded wool trench coat and fun matching black three-dimensional fringed trousers. When she walks along the Seine River and swaying with her, she has the courage to face the unknown, optimistic and free and easy.

Chinese style on the streets of Paris

Living in Paris, Mae Lapres speaks an authentic old Beijing accent, unable to conceal his love for China between his brows and eyes. As the sun sets, Mae Lapres, wearing a SHIATZY CHEN red knitted sports top, stepping on a scooter, comes to a Chinese restaurant to enjoy a happy time with friends, showing the distinctive coolness and casualness of the trendy street.