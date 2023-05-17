Paris Olympics vow to promote LGBTQ rights after watershed in Tokyo

PARIS (AP) — The organizers of the Paris Olympics, who on Wednesday put the colors of the rainbow on their logo to commemorate the international day against homophobia, transphobia and biphobia, are not just promising inclusive Games next year. .

They say they intend to use the attention from the Olympics to spread the message that LGBTQ rights need to advance outside of France as well.

As the French capital laid out plans for a Pride House to celebrate LGBTQ people during the Olympics and Paralympics, organizers promised athletes and activists will have “plenty of opportunities” to speak out about rights next year at the event. .

“We strongly believe that Paris 2024 has a fantastic opportunity to communicate and show that this situation has evolved,” said Tony Estanguet, president of the organizing committee.

In 2021, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) relaxed the rule that historically prevented athletes from making political, religious or belief and identity statements at the Olympic Games and allowed the use of rainbow colors in Tokyo 2021.

In Paris, athletes will have “freedom to speak and share their messages” when they are not competing,” Estanguet said.

“There are many opportunities for athletes and associations to use the platform of the Games to demonstrate that (there are) situations (that) are not acceptable, that we have to evolve.

That hasn’t always been the case at the Olympics. LGBT activists who waved rainbow flags in Moscow’s Red Square and protested in St. Petersburg have been arrested during the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

What was then a new Russian law banning gay “propaganda” dampened demonstration attempts at those Games and helped silence any Olympians who in any way wanted to speak out for lesbian, gay, bisexual communities. and transgender.

