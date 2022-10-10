ROME – Paris is preparing to become the capital of the car. It will take place next week when the doors of the Capital Show will open (17-23 October). No pomp, no pharaonic stand but at least the confirmation that in Paris the car will try again to make a show.

The last time that cars and, above all, people in flesh and blood were seen under the signs of the Show at the Parc des Expositions in Porte de Versailles was in 2018. Now, not free from the epidemic that is decimating the specialized trade shows, the Mondial de l’Automobile in Paris is back, once a very crowded biennial event that alternated with the IAA in Frankfurt (also downsized and moved to Munich).

The auto show disease – which recently also affected Detroit and Geneva – has put the Parisian event in crisis, which will open its doors to visitors from 17 to 23 October with a handful of limited vehicle manufacturers in quantity but, fortunately, not in quality.





This year, at the Paris Motor Show, there will be substantially French innovations, with the Renault Group in the foreground with its brands Dacia, Mobilize, Renault and Apine. The latter – in addition to a possible concept that could be a preview of the planned all-electric replacement of the A110 scheduled for 2026 – will bring the ‘pushed’ A110 R version of the rival Porsche Cayman GT4 to the Parc des Expositions.

By eliminating the sound-absorbing materials on the inside and using lots of carbon fiber parts, a stiffer and lighter track car has been achieved.

China‘s BYD has chosen Paris for the European launch of three new electric vehicles – the Atto 3 crossover, the Han sedan and the Tang SUV – which will arrive later this year.

The presentation of the brand new identity with a new logo will officially arrive at Dacia of the Renualt Group, which will appear on Sandero, Jogger and Duster to show the new ‘simplistic and artistic mentality’ of the brand. In this context, the Manifesto concept should be noted, an off-road vehicle without doors, windows and windshields, built with sustainable materials that wants to be what the company has called a ‘laboratory of ideas’. The presentation of the hybrid Dacia Jogger, the brand’s first electrified model, is also expected. It will go on sale in early 2023, powered by the same 1.6-liter Mhev petrol engine used by Renault Clio E-Tech and Renault Captur E-Tech.

Renault 4 tests: preview of the new concept at the Paris Motor Show by Editing Automotori

04 October 2022



To stay in the Renault area, the spotlight is certainly on the reissue of the R4, in this case completely electric. It will be launched commercially in 2025 – one of seven electric models Renault will debut in the next seven years – and will use the same foundation as the new Renault 5 Bev already seen at IAA Monaco. To celebrate the 50th birthday of the Renault 5, the Casa della Losanga will bring the extravagant R5 Turbo 3E to the show, a fully electric racing concept for fans of controlled skids. It is equipped with huge rear tires, two combined electric motors for 374 hp and a 42 kWh battery. First for the public at the Mondial de l’Automobile also for Renault Austral which replaces the Kadjar model. First Renault to use the third generation CMF-CD platform developed in collaboration with Mitsubishi and Nissan, it offers a choice between two new hybrid systems both based on 138 and 196 hp.

First in Paris, this time in the Stellantis area, for the restyling of the DS 3 which, abandoning the ‘crossback’ label, offers a more elegant front look and powertrain improvements for the electric E-Tense version which gains autonomy and power.

The Chinese Great Wall Motors instead brings the Wey brand to Paris, which will probably land in France starting with Coffee 01, a luxury SUV equipped with a plug-in hybrid engine with a total system power of 469 hp. From Stellantis, or rather from the Jeep brand, what many already define the ‘queen’ of the show. It is the Avenger 100% electric compact SUV based on a new version of the e-CMP platform that can accommodate batteries of various sizes between 37 and 82 kWh for a maximum range of 400 km.

The brand’s first all-electric SUV will be available with two or four-wheel drive. Paris will also host the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, the first application of a 2.0 plug-in 4-cylinder engine – combined with two electric motors – in this model. It will have a total power of 375 hp and a declared electric range of 40 km.

Stellantis will also be in Paris with the Peugeot brand that will exhibit the new 408 – more elegant and more ‘modern’ – ahead of its debut in 2023. Based on the same platform as the 308, the Peugeot 408 with its aerodynamic silhouette will aim to compete with new premium competitors, such as the BMW X2. It offers the latest Peugeot i-Cockpit layout with digital display and 10.0-inch touchscreen and will be available in two plug-in hybrid versions and one petrol only.

Finally, the range of Vietnamese VinFast cars is waiting to be discovered, cars with undoubted stylistic refinement as they were born in the Piedmont ateliers of Pininfarina and Torino Design, and designed to be the future protagonists of the electricity market in the USA and Europe, as well as in Asian countries.