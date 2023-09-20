Paris recycles the packaging used by Christo for the Arc de Triomphe

Nothing of art is thrown away. Not even temporary installations, which after being good for the eyes and mind, can be useful for the environment.

The great example comes from Paris which announced that it wanted to recycle the monumental installation by the artist Christo (1935-2020) «Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped» (1961-2021). “The fabric and ropes will be used to make shade structures, tents or barnums for our next major events in Paris, in particular the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games,” Paris Mayor Anne Hildago said in a statement. “This is a great example of the art world‘s ability to adapt to climate challenges,” added Hidalgo.

Studied for 60 years by Christo and his wife Jeanne-Claude, the packaging of the Arc de Triomphe was their dream and was finally realized the year following the artist’s passing, from September 18 to October 3, 2021. The famous Parisian monument was wrapped in 25,000 square meters of silvery blue fabric and 3,000 meters of red rope. The environmental organization Parley for the Oceans is leading the effort to recycle the blue polypropylene fabric and red polypropylene rope. The wooden and steel substructures of the work have already been reused respectively by the carpenters’ cooperative Les Charpentiers de Paris and by the steel producers ArcelorMittal and Derichebourg Environnement.

The “packaging” of iconic architecture and monuments is the stylistic feature that has made the artist famous throughout the world with large-scale works and installations, and that of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris lasted three months.

Christo and Jeanne-Claude carried out one of the first projects in Paris, in 1962: in Rue Visconti, one of the narrowest streets in the city, the Wall of Barrels was built, a real barricade of 89 stacked metal barrels. Also called “the Iron Curtain”, the work temporarily overturned the connotation of the street as a dead end. A simple gesture but full of implications, with which the couple denounced recent news events: in neighboring Germany, in fact, the Berlin Wall had recently been erected which, in a general climate of tension and political instability, had radically changed the lives of people. Likewise, the Wall of Barrels was a rudimentary barricade that had hindered, during its eight hours of existence, the usual path of citizens. A sort of eco-block ante litteram.