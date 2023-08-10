Paris Saint-Germain and Jordan Brand Collaborate for “Cement Gray” Air Jordan 6 Low

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Jordan Brand have teamed up for another exciting collaboration, this time to create the “Cement Grey” Air Jordan 6 Low sneakers. Building on their previous successful joint ventures, such as the PSG x PEACEMINUSONE jersey, the two powerhouses have once again combined their expertise to create a highly anticipated footwear release.

The Air Jordan 6 Low “Cement Grey” features an upper made of soft gray and light gray intertwined to create a unique, sophisticated look. The iconic Jumpman Logo on the tongue and the PSG brand logo on the heel are presented in vibrant orange, adding a pop of color and further showcasing the collaboration’s spirit. The shoe’s midsole is adorned with angelic detailing, while the sole boasts the classic ice blue tone of Air Jordan 6, giving the shoe a touch of nostalgia and timelessness.

To complete the collection, the shoe box is designed in an orange-gray color scheme. It showcases the Paris Saint-Germain and Jumpman logos, emphasizing the collaboration and creating a cohesive theme throughout the entire series.

Fans and sneaker enthusiasts alike eagerly anticipate the launch of the Paris Saint-Germain x Air Jordan 6 Low “Cement Grey” during the Holiday Season in 2023. Priced at $200, these sneakers are sure to become a sought-after item. Those interested are advised to stay tuned for further updates and announcements regarding their release.

The collaboration between PSG and Jordan Brand continues to bring together two global brands renowned for their dedication to excellence and style. With each joint release, they continue to push boundaries and set new standards for the sneaker industry. The upcoming release of the “Cement Grey” Air Jordan 6 Low is yet another testament to the success of their partnership, and fans are excited to see what they have in store next.