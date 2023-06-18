Park Bo Gum’s writing status is too real! The eyes are empty, everything is lazy, the papers are sweating, and the song I often listen to is “Run away” – KSD 韩星网(Celebrity)

star



Sani

2023-06-17T13:44:00+08:00

The habit of writing a diary that Park Bo Gum developed from childhood was also “destroyed” by the thesis. The state of his eyes being empty is really exactly the same as every graduate student who is chased by the paper. XD

Park Bo Gum is currently studying at the Institute of New Media Musicology at Sangmyung University. Because it is the last semester of his master’s degree, he also participated in the dissertation summer camp a few months ago, leaving good memories with his fellow students.

advertise

Yesterday, June 16th, was Park Bo Gum’s birthday. He celebrated with his fans through YouTube live broadcast, and also shared the real recent situation of writing a thesis.

（图源：[email protected]）

Park Bo Gum said that he is working hard to pass the last semester, and his current wish is to graduate soon. When asked about the thesis, Park Bo Gum said that he was working hard, but he didn’t know if he was doing well enough. At the same time, he subconsciously scratched his forehead and wiped his sweat with a handkerchief. He laughed at himself and said, “I’m sweating when I talk about the thesis! Please Come on for me!”

(Source: Screenshot of Twitter @gummyblue_)

A netizen asked, “Aren’t you going to do a PhD?” Park Bo Gum said cheerfully and firmly, “Yes, I only have a master’s degree and that’s enough!”

Park Bo Gum said that he often listens to the song “Let’s Run” by Sun Yu Zhen Ah recently, and also revealed that this song is “the theme song of the people who write papers”, and he played it for everyone to listen to together. The melody of the song is soft and soothing, and the lyrics sing: “Run away, it seems that you have to leave for a while, you are about to cry. It’s okay, let’s go. Let go of your worries and travel lightly, laugh to your heart’s content and then come back, where we have everything Don’t think about it.” Park Bo Gum swayed to the song with a drunken face, it really resonated with him XD

Everyone knows that Park Bo Gum has the habit of keeping a diary. Even when filming “Hyori’s Homestay” was too difficult, he insisted on recording his experience every day, but this habit from childhood to adulthood was “ruined” by the paper! Park Bo Gum revealed that recently there has been a tendency of laziness. Not only does he not keep a diary, but he doesn’t want to do anything at all.

Netizens felt funny and sympathetic to Park Bo Gum’s appearance of being tortured by the paper: “It’s the first time I saw Bao Gum’s eyes so sad”, “There is no light in his eyes”, “So Bao Gum is also a human being”, “It feels like he is about to cry “, “The eyes are exactly the same as mine”, “What is the terrible place in the research institute that turned the sword into this”.

(Source: Screenshot of Twitter @gummyblue_)

In addition, Park Bo Gum is filming the new drama “You’ve worked hard” with IU while studying. Set in Jeju in the 1950s, it interprets the story of a rebellious literary girl and a taciturn but hardworking and dependable boy.

(Source: tvN “Youth Records” stills, [email protected])

© 2023 KSD Korean Star Network

All Rights Reserved

related news