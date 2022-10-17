Home Entertainment Park Ji Hoon starring in the new drama “Vulnerable Hero” announced the latest poster will be broadcast on November 18_TV_Kwok Mingdong_Friends
Entertainment

Park Ji Hoon starring in the new drama “Vulnerable Hero” announced the latest poster will be broadcast on November 18_TV_Kwok Mingdong_Friends

by admin
Park Ji Hoon starring in the new drama “Vulnerable Hero” announced the latest poster will be broadcast on November 18_TV_Kwok Mingdong_Friends
2022-10-17 16:18

Source: Sohu Korean Entertainment

Original title: Park Ji Hoon starring in the new drama “Vulnerable Hero” announced the latest poster will be broadcast on November 18

Sohu Korean Entertainment News South Korean entertainer Park Ji Hoon’s TV series “Vulnerable Hero” released the latest poster today.

“Vulnerable Hero” tells the story of the male protagonist who is a top student and two friends who are strong for the first time in their lives to use their outstanding minds to fight against school violence. The drama won the first three episodes of this year’s Busan International Film Festival. Widely acclaimed, it is regarded as the most anticipated drama in South Korea in the second half of this year.

Fragile Heroes will premiere on November 18.Guo Mingdong/Text Copyright Mydaily Reprinting is prohibitedReturn to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

posted on:Beijing

See also  The Lancia Ypsilon lands at the Tokyo Olympics with Luminosa Bogliolo

You may also like

Campara (Golden Goose): “Sustainability is challenging, but also...

Meunier, CEO of Jeep in Paris: “Auto shows...

Academia and industry leaders gathered at Tsinghua University...

DIOR MAISON 2023 Early Spring Collection

Xu Anhua receives Zhang Zhengui Lunmei, chairman of...

Commemorating the upcoming release of “Thor 4” MovieNEX...

Commemorating the upcoming release of “Thor 4” MovieNEX,...

Todd Snyder x New Balance 237 “City Gym”...

Wu Qingfeng’s new song “The Little Prince” MV...

UNIQLO UT x “SPY×FAMILY spy house wine” second...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy