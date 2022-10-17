Original title: Park Ji Hoon starring in the new drama “Vulnerable Hero” announced the latest poster will be broadcast on November 18

Sohu Korean Entertainment News South Korean entertainer Park Ji Hoon’s TV series “Vulnerable Hero” released the latest poster today.

“Vulnerable Hero” tells the story of the male protagonist who is a top student and two friends who are strong for the first time in their lives to use their outstanding minds to fight against school violence. The drama won the first three episodes of this year’s Busan International Film Festival. Widely acclaimed, it is regarded as the most anticipated drama in South Korea in the second half of this year.

Fragile Heroes will premiere on November 18.

