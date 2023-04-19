Home » Park Jimin enters Billboard’s main chart for 3 consecutive weeks solo album wins again- China Entertainment Network
　　China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cnOn April 19th, according to Korean media reports, BTS member Park Jimin has entered the Billboard main chart for 3 consecutive weeks, and his solo album has achieved good results again.

According to Billboard’s latest chart, Jimin ranked 24th on the main album chart “Billboard 200” with his first solo album “FACE”.

The title song “Like Crazy” occupied No. 52 on the main single chart “Billboard Hot 100”. From the first place in the first week to the 45th in the second week, the third week dropped by 7 places from the previous week.

In addition, Park Jimin’s songs also topped other music charts, including No. 1 on ‘World Album’, No. 5 on ‘Top Current Album’, and No. 6 on ‘Top Album Sales’, soaring in popularity.

