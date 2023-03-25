China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn On March 25, according to Korean media reports, BTS member Park Jimin’s “Like Crazy” won the top spot on the iTunes Top Song Chart in 111 countries and regions, and its popularity remains high.

As of 9 am on the 25th, the title song “Like Crazy” of BTS Jimin’s first solo album “FACE” ranked first on the iTunes Top Song Chart in 111 countries and regions around the world, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Germany. The MV of the song entered the YouTube popular video list in many countries and regions around the world, and the number of views exceeded 10.32 million at 9:00 on the same day.

At the same time, the prelude song “Set Me Free Pt.2” of the new album won the 30th place in the latest British Official (statistical period is March 24~30) TOP100 list released on the 24th (local time)

In addition, “FACE” ranked first in the iTunes Top Chart in 63 countries and regions around the world, including Spain, Mexico, and Greece, and many songs included in the album also ranked in the upper circle of the iTunes Top Song Chart.