Park Seo Joon Faces Criticism for Attitude at Movie Promotional Event

Park Seo Joon Accused of Bad Attitude at Stage Greeting Event

Park Seo Joon, the popular South Korean actor, has recently found himself facing accusations of having a bad attitude during a stage greeting event. The event was held to promote the upcoming movie “Concrete Utopia: Doomsday,” in which Park Seo Joon stars alongside Lee Byung Hun and Park Bo Young.

During the event, fans of Park Seo Joon and Park Bo Young prepared special headbands for the actors, inspired by the movie’s setting of “Animal City” or “Crazy Zootopia.” Park Bo Young immediately put the headband on her head without hesitation, but when Park Seo Joon was handed the headband, he refused to wear it, stating that his hair was sprayed with hairspray. He kept his hands behind his back throughout the process, while Park Bo Young nodded in understanding and held onto the other headband.

Although the video of the incident was quickly deleted, screenshots of it were shared online by netizens, and it gained attention and gathered various opinions. Many netizens criticized Park Seo Joon for his refusal to wear the headband, calling it disrespectful and questioning his attitude. Some even compared him to other artists who willingly participate in such promotional activities. On the other hand, there were fans defending Park Seo Joon, stating that wearing a headband is not a significant factor in promoting the movie and that the situation is being blown out of proportion.

This negative news has sparked a debate among fans and the general public, with discussions revolving around professionalism, manners, and the importance of such promotional activities for actors. As the controversy unfolds, it remains to be seen how Park Seo Joon and the production team will address the issue and handle the fallout.

(Source: Screenshot of NAVER CAFE)

