Parrilli denies the “proscription” in the Union for the Homeland of Neuquén

The Electoral Board of Unión por al Patria decided to make official a single list, the official “Celeste y Blanca” list headed by Pablo Todero, head of local Anses, and ruled out “Neuquén por la Patria”, led by Martín Rodríguez, councilor of San Martín de The Andes. From the opposition list they maintain that they want “outlaw” them for “trifles”, but from the ruling party they assure that they did not meet the necessary requirements.

«The Electoral Board of our party has validated a single list because the other does not meet the legal requirements, they have not presented the endorsements. Therefore, it seems to me that It is not a political question, but an administrative one, serious, that prevents an illegal situation from being validated,” said the senator for Neuquén and a reference to the Frente de Todos, Oscar Parrilli, in communication with BLACK RIVER RADIO.

For the legislator, “they are not arbitrariness”, but “provisions established by the party and the Unión por la Patria alliance in all provinces.” The “little things” that Martín Rodríguez spoke about are blunt for Parrili, since they are necessary for the list “to have legitimacy” and also because “if the laws are there, they are to comply with them.

The senator recalled that it is the same sector of the coalition that, at the time, “went to the Party Congress with a absolutely wrong position that demonstrated the failure of their policy because they pretended to be like lapdogs of a leader of another political party”in clear reference to rolando figueroa.

The national elections thus drag the tensions of the provincial elections: “They voted, they lost and, nevertheless, later they contradicted that democratic will to do the opposite of what the party establishes and, in addition, they go to justice.” He recounted that he has had to “be a minority on many occasions” and, in any case, he never went to justice nor did he go “with candidates from other parties.”

STEP 2023: «I trust Massa»

Oscar Parrilli supported the “unit list” and the presidential formula made up of Sergo Massa and Agustín “el chivo” Rossi for the PASO. He valued the “need to prioritize the unity of the group”, despite the fact that from Kirchnerism they motivated the candidacy of Wado de Pedro, and promised to “work so that, both in August and October, this formula is the most voted for.”

And the list that leads to Juan Grabois as a candidate for President? The senator explained that he is “a partner” in the political space who had already expressed his intentions to compete in the PASO if Massa was the main candidate and “was consistent with that position.”

But in any case, Parrilli pointed out that the Massa-Rossi formula is the one that “represents the majorities” in Unión por la Patria and is the one that the government can dispute for the next 4 years. “We have a very big responsibility, which is solve the tremendous problems that macrismo left us, it is anchored with the past, with failure, with poverty, with the debt to the International Monetary Fund”, he remarked.

For the Kirchnerist referent, “the table is up in the air” and the end is open, without a defined winner, although he stressed: “I trust our political strength, I trust Sergio Massa and I trust this whole team so that we can solve these very serious structural problems.

