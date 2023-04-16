Part of the IMS digital collection is available for download in the public domain

4 minutes to read

There are around 10,000 works including photographs, engravings, drawings and paintings produced between the 16th century and the first three decades of the 20th century.

The Moreira Salles Institute (IMS) announced this week that part of its digital collection is available to the public free of charge in the public domain. Within the available collection are motifs such as natural and urban landscapes, portraits, expeditions, forced labor of enslaved people, indigenous peoples, urban development, architecture, popular manifestations, politics and cartography.

For public use, it is possible to search directly in the IMS online collection, select available public domain images and download them. The Institute emphasizes the importance of placing due credits on the images used, citing the authorship followed by “Acervo Instituto Moreira Salles”.

The initiative follows the practice of many national and international institutions that already make parts or all of their collections available in the public domain, such as the Museu de Arte de São Paulo and The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The IMS declared that the action is part of its efforts to expand the use and dissemination of quality files and without bureaucracy to its public. The availability of materials with free access is an important practice, especially for the promotion of research.

Instituto Moreira Salles is a non-profit organization founded by Walther Moreira Salles. First established by an endowment from Unibanco, and later expanded by the Moreira Salles family, the IMS had its first cultural center inaugurated in Poços de Caldas (MG), in 1992, and later expanded to the cities of São Paulo (1996) and Rio de Janeiro (1999). The Institute operates in the areas of photography, on a larger scale, music, literature and iconography and has the exclusive purpose of promoting, building collections and developing cultural programs in these areas. The IMS units have a schedule of free exhibitions for the public.

The Institute has a catalog of around 2 million images – made up of important names in photography, such as Marc Ferrez, Augusto Malta and Albert Frisch. Its music collection has a repository of 21,000 phonograms – among which are the collections of names such as José Ramos Tinhorão, Chiquinha Gonzaga and Pixinguinha. Among the numerous books that make up the collections of literature, there are personal files of Clarice Lispector, Carlos Drummond de Andrade and Lygia Fagundes Telles. The iconographic collection (of watercolors, engravings and drawings) is mainly composed of records of traveling artists who came to Brazil aboard diplomatic or specifically cultural expeditions in the 19th century.

The IMS collection has historical importance for its areas of activity and plays an important role in the maintenance and preservation of these materials. The availability of free access materials goes towards promoting the effectiveness of some rights such as the right to education, culture and information.

