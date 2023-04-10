Home Entertainment Participate in an event that is conscious of “sustainability”![Rio Takahashi Blog]
Entertainment

Participate in an event that is conscious of “sustainability”![Rio Takahashi Blog]

by admin
Participate in an event that is conscious of “sustainability”![Rio Takahashi Blog]

The other day, I participated in an event where I talked about fashion and climate change.

I was surprised by the process of making clothes and the big problems that occur at that time.

Depending on the fabrics you use and the manufacturing method, you can make clothes that are kind to the earth, and in turn, it will affect your life.

When I buy clothes, I also pay attention to what materials are used and whether they have sustainable elements.

By thinking and choosing, you can fall in love with the brand and the item, and I think you can enjoy fashion with your own colors.

It seems that the number of sustainable brands is increasing little by little.

See also  Hei Jiajia Opens Classes to Fulfill "Life Mission" | Go | NTD Chinese TV Online

You may also like

Eleni Drake Releases ‘Rookie’ | Niche Music

“Sword Art Online” Game 10th Anniversary Project started!The...

Multichannel Digital Campaign – Efforts to Support the...

The countdown to the grand opening of Oriental...

Ren Nagase will star in “LAST MAN-The All-Blind...

Eternal crisis: why are 4 out of 10...

37 Popular Science and Science Fiction Films from...

Despite the fact that more than 50% of...

Li Longji admitted that he had given most...

how much is expected to be liquidated from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy