The other day, I participated in an event where I talked about fashion and climate change.

I was surprised by the process of making clothes and the big problems that occur at that time.

Depending on the fabrics you use and the manufacturing method, you can make clothes that are kind to the earth, and in turn, it will affect your life.

When I buy clothes, I also pay attention to what materials are used and whether they have sustainable elements.

By thinking and choosing, you can fall in love with the brand and the item, and I think you can enjoy fashion with your own colors.

It seems that the number of sustainable brands is increasing little by little.

