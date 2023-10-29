Participated in Summer Comiket for the first time. I want to enjoy it even more next time![小方蒼介ブログ]

Hello~.

The heat has calmed down a lot.

I tend to get sick due to the summer fatigue, and I feel like I need to get stronger.

I went to Comic Market for the first time this summer.

I’ve always wanted to go there at least once, but I wasn’t able to do it, but I was finally able to go!

I was excited to see so many people cosplaying 2D goods from corporate and amateur booths, as well as anime and other characters!

I went just before the show closed, so most of the merchandise was sold out, but I was able to enjoy the Comiket atmosphere just by walking around the venue!

Comiket is also held in the winter, so I’d like to go there early and buy some goods so I can enjoy it even more.

I want to try cosplay too! !

I want to take care of my health and enjoy the end of summer just a little bit more!

