Home » Participated in Summer Comiket for the first time. I want to enjoy it even more next time![小方蒼介ブログ]
Entertainment

Participated in Summer Comiket for the first time. I want to enjoy it even more next time![小方蒼介ブログ]

by admin
Participated in Summer Comiket for the first time. I want to enjoy it even more next time![小方蒼介ブログ]

Hello~.

The heat has calmed down a lot.

I tend to get sick due to the summer fatigue, and I feel like I need to get stronger.

I went to Comic Market for the first time this summer.

I’ve always wanted to go there at least once, but I wasn’t able to do it, but I was finally able to go!

I was excited to see so many people cosplaying 2D goods from corporate and amateur booths, as well as anime and other characters!

I went just before the show closed, so most of the merchandise was sold out, but I was able to enjoy the Comiket atmosphere just by walking around the venue!

Comiket is also held in the winter, so I’d like to go there early and buy some goods so I can enjoy it even more.

I want to try cosplay too! !

I want to take care of my health and enjoy the end of summer just a little bit more!

See also  ʡءѧáӰſۡ־_֯__й

You may also like

The Prodigy Child: Astrological Predictions for October 30

Kate Young and Monica Vinader Unveil Their Highly...

The sun is rising in the desert sky

The Shocking Truth Behind Zhang Ziyi and Wang...

The movie he stars in is being shown...

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Release from Jail: A Heartwarming Gift...

Mattarella at Maxxi for the 75 years of...

Zhu Yin Collaborates with Internet Celebrities for Live...

Israeli collection the dresser

Adamari López Opens Up About Her Return to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy