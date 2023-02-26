Participating in “Hurricane” exploded!Gao Ye showed Huawei Mate 40 Porsche in hand

The TV series “Hurricane” is undoubtedly one of the hottest dramas in this year’s Spring Festival. Both popularity and word-of-mouth are quite good. At the same time, it also brought popular props such as “Sun Tzu’s Art of War” and “Pig Knuckle Noodles”.

Actor Gao Ye became popular all over the Internet for playing the role of “Chen Shuting” in “Hurricane”.She has appeared on Weibo hot searches many times, and is nicknamed “Sister-in-law” by netizens.

A few days ago, Gao Ye participated in the “Sohu 25th Anniversary Celebration and Sohu Fashion Festival”. At the ceremony, Gao Ye was wearing a black suit, full of sass.

Judging from the video taken by netizens, Gao Ye’s mobile phone is very familiar.The opening of the speaker on the top and the octagonal lens module are exactly Huawei’s “out of print” model – Huawei Mate 40 RS Porsche Design Edition.Some sharp-eyed netizens also said that they used the same model as “Sister-in-law”.

In addition, in Gao Ye’s personal Weibo, Huawei Mate 40 RS Porsche Design has also appeared many times. There is no such thing as “Huawei for work and Apple for life”.

It is understood that Huawei Mate 40 RS Porsche Design is the sixth cooperation between Huawei and Porsche. The back of the machine adopts a unique runway shape.Compared with the “star ring” design of other versions of Mate 40, the Porsche version uses an octagonal mirror group, which is officially called the “star diamond” design.

According to Huawei, the manufacturing of the curves surrounding the octagonal module on the backplane is very difficult, requiring custom grinding heads for multiple CNC engravings, as well as precise positioning and polishing processes and other processing steps.

In terms of core configuration, Huawei Mate 40 RS Porsche Design uses a 6.76-inch full screen, equipped with a Kirin 9000 processor, a rear 50 million super-sensing main camera, and supports 66W fast charging.