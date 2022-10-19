Listen to the audio version of the article

There is a common thread that links every project of the Prada group and the increasingly complementary strategies that characterize the core business, clothing and accessories, to environmental and social sustainability. The last few weeks are emblematic of this approach: diversified, visionary and coherent at the same time, crossed by a common thread. Indeed, by many red threads. The fashion shows of the women’s collections of the brand that gives its name to the group and Miu Miu during the Milan and Paris fashion weeks respectively (the first end of September, the second beginning of October), were, as has been the case for several seasons, among those that most impressed among the proposals for spring-summer 2023. After the fashion shows, the launch of the first jewelery collection arrived (see Il Sole 24 Ore of 14 October), with 100% recycled and certified gold, the launch of Luna Rossa, which projects in the next America’s Cup and, last but not leastthe announcement of the partnership with UN UNFPA agency Fashion with the program Fashion Expressions: The Stories She Wears (Fashion Expressions: Stories a Woman Wears), which aims to advance and guide aspiring fashion professionals and promote sexual and reproductive health prevention through a six-month training course for young women in Ghana (pictured above) enter (pictured below).

The fruits of a (truly) integrated strategy

The queues in front of the Prada stores in Milan and many other large cities, where the autumn-winter 2022-2023 collections are on sale, which were shown in January (for men) and February (for women), confirm the excellent health of the core business of the group led by Miuccia Prada and Patrizio Bertelli. But perhaps it is wrong to continue to separate the different activities of a high-end group like Prada, because, as we said at the beginning, it is increasingly clear that there is no continuity between the fashion part and the commitment to ESG issues ( environment, social and governance) and this is (also) what makes the Prada group one of the hares of the high range: in the first half of 2022, revenues reached 1.9 billion, up 22% compared to the same period of 2021 . Retail sales rose to 1.7 billion, up 26% compared to the first half of 2021 and 38% compared to the first half of 2019. Profitability also increased sharply, with a gross margin of 77.7%. , an EBIT margin of 17.4%, a net profit of 188 million euros and a positive net financial position of 179 million.

The partnership with the UNFPA

The agreement with the UN agency Unfpa is extremely innovative, like all the ESG initiatives of the Prada group: the name of the agency comes from the “old” English name United Nations Fund for Population Activities, and has a long history: it is born in 1960 to support populations in crisis situations and today its declared mission is “to help create a world where every pregnancy is desired, every birth protected and where every young person can develop their potential”. The partnership with Prada is emblematic of the activities of the UNFPA, as explained by Mariarosa Cutillo, Chief of Strategic Partnerships of the agency, from New York, where the UNFPA is based, which however operates in over 150 countries and has 129 national offices. with programs that go beyond specialized support for the production of regulations that respect international standards on population and development. The project Fashion Expressions: The Stories She Wears aims to harness the social and economic power of fashion as a vehicle to promote women’s empowerment, sexual and reproductive health.

An example to follow

Mariarosa Cutillo has a long experience and was also responsible for the sustainability of Benetton (and its UnHate foundation), a group that in terms of promoting inclusiveness can be considered a pioneer, in substance and in communication (think of Oliviero’s campaigns Toscani). The manager strongly believes in partnerships with the creative industry as a whole and with fashion in particular: “Unfpa is working with the creative industry to seek innovative solutions to support young women in difficulty and allow them to become fully aware of their rights and release their full potential – underlines Mariarosa Cutillo -. Fashion is a kind of global platform that guarantees long-term training and sustainable development. The program developed with the Prada group can have a great impact, because it focuses on the economic inclusion of women, expanding the boundaries for sustainable development solutions and represents a springboard for new collaborations in the years to come ».

The details of the program

The program provides 45 participants (30 in Ghana and 15 in Kenya) with practical knowledge and skills relevant to the fashion industry and “facilitates internships at local companies to create long-term job opportunities”. The pilot training project was launched last May, with two groups in Ghana and Kenya, made up of young women passionate about the fashion industry. Participants are gaining experience and knowledge in various fields, including fashion design and production, with particular attention to local traditions and styles, recycled fashion, traditional fabric design. Financial literacy is also central, with hints of accounting, budgeting and business management. “An important part of the program is that which concerns the promotion of a deeper understanding of sexual and reproductive rights and to reduce the vulnerability to gender inequalities and practices that are potentially risky for health – underlines Mariarosa Cutillo -. The program includes sessions. comprehensive educational on sexual and reproductive health, covering topics such as menstrual health management, puberty and the prevention of teenage pregnancy. In addition, the participants receive training on prevention and response to gender-based violence, equipping them with valuable skills to help combat harmful practices, including female genital mutilation and child marriage ”. At the end of the six-month internship, the trainees will organize a fashion show to present their work in Ghana and Kenya. «In many African countries, not only Ghana and Kenya, there is a growing sensitivity for fashion, which has its roots in the local culture, rich in textile tradition – adds Mariarosa Cutillo -. The global fashion industry can also grasp these signals with a view to the development and growth of Western brands. It is a win win perspective, we could say, a virtuous circle in which women play a very important part ».