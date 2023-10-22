Home » Pascal Gives Bad Bunny Hosting Tips in Surprise ‘SNL’ Cameo
Entertainment

Pascal Gives Bad Bunny Hosting Tips in Surprise ‘SNL’ Cameo

by admin
Pascal Gives Bad Bunny Hosting Tips in Surprise ‘SNL’ Cameo

Pedro Pascal lends a helping hand to friend Bad Bunny on ‘Saturday Night Live’

In a surprising cameo appearance on the latest episode of “Saturday Night Live,” actor Pedro Pascal offered his advice to his friend Bad Bunny, who was making his debut as the show’s host. Bad Bunny, whose full name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, sought Pascal’s guidance on how to deliver a successful monologue.

During their conversation, Pascal suggested that Bad Bunny could win over the audience by sharing an “embarrassing” photo of himself. Taking the advice to heart, Bad Bunny proceeded to show a photo of himself posing with a towel.

Pascal responded humorously, saying, “There’s clearly nothing to make fun of you,” upon seeing the photo.

Later in the episode, Pascal appeared in a segment alongside cast members Marcello Hernández and newcomer Chloe Troast. In the skit, Pascal played Hernandez’s mother, who initially had reservations about his new girlfriend, portrayed by Troast.

Pascal himself had previously hosted “Saturday Night Live” in February, with guest band Coldplay.

Bad Bunny had a double duty on the latest episode, serving as both the host and musical guest. The star-studded episode also featured surprise appearances from music icons Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones and Lady Gaga.

Looking ahead, “SNL” is set to return next week with comedian Nate Bargatze as the host and the Foo Fighters as musical guests.

See also  Maison Kitsuné joins forces with designer Olympia Le-Tan again to launch a new capsule collection "Afternoon Tail"

You may also like

That Giulietta with red lights in the folding...

Exploring Beijing’s Modern Side: Director Shares Tales from...

concert #3: dekker @ rhiz | February 12,...

Bodybuilding Community Mourns the Sudden Death of Raechelle...

2023 “Mountains and Seas Screening·Surprise Kuala Lumpur” Showcases...

FROM HELL – Horror Heavy Metaller Covern KISS...

Announcement of the 34th China Science Fiction Galaxy...

BASTIBASTI – New single from the CALLEJON fronter...

Sofía Castro Announces Engagement to Businessman Boyfriend Pablo...

Reviving Youthful Memories Through Song: The Lost Singer’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy