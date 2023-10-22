Pascal Gives Bad Bunny Hosting Tips in Surprise ‘SNL’ Cameo

Pedro Pascal lends a helping hand to friend Bad Bunny on ‘Saturday Night Live’

In a surprising cameo appearance on the latest episode of “Saturday Night Live,” actor Pedro Pascal offered his advice to his friend Bad Bunny, who was making his debut as the show’s host. Bad Bunny, whose full name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, sought Pascal’s guidance on how to deliver a successful monologue.

During their conversation, Pascal suggested that Bad Bunny could win over the audience by sharing an “embarrassing” photo of himself. Taking the advice to heart, Bad Bunny proceeded to show a photo of himself posing with a towel.

Pascal responded humorously, saying, “There’s clearly nothing to make fun of you,” upon seeing the photo.

Later in the episode, Pascal appeared in a segment alongside cast members Marcello Hernández and newcomer Chloe Troast. In the skit, Pascal played Hernandez’s mother, who initially had reservations about his new girlfriend, portrayed by Troast.

Pascal himself had previously hosted “Saturday Night Live” in February, with guest band Coldplay.

Bad Bunny had a double duty on the latest episode, serving as both the host and musical guest. The star-studded episode also featured surprise appearances from music icons Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones and Lady Gaga.

Looking ahead, “SNL” is set to return next week with comedian Nate Bargatze as the host and the Foo Fighters as musical guests.

