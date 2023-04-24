Pascualina easy to start the week

Ingredients

For the mass:

– 500g of flour

– 200 cc of water

– 700 cc of olive oil or 100 g of butter

– 1 pound of salt

For the filling:

– 3 bundles of chard

– 1 small onion

– 1 small red bell pepper

– ½ the ricotta

– olive oil

– salt and white or black pepper

– nutmeg

– eggs w/n (boiled)

– grated hard cheese (the one you like the most) w/n

Preparation

1. For the mass: Make a volcano with the flour, salt, add olive oil and water. Bind. Let rest and make two buns: One for the base and one for the lid. Stretch not too thick and assemble in a previously oiled pizza maker.

2. For the filling: Lightly blanch the chard leaves (very little water) and when it comes out, place it in a fine strainer and remove the excess water so that it is dry.

3. Chop the onion, the bell pepper (very small) and sweat with olive along with the garlic. Give it some time for the onion to brown.

4. Mix the onion with the chopped chard, the ricotta, add grated cheese and season.

5. On the dough place grated cheese. Make small holes in the filling and place the eggs in long halves. Cover carefully and make a repulgue. Make a small hole in the center so that the air comes out a little and #optional you can paint it or not

6. Bake in the medium oven for 35/40 minutes until the dough is golden and the egg is cooked. And to enjoy!



