PASO elections in Santa Fe

The people of Santa Fe went to the polls this Sunday to vote in the Primary, Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory elections (STEP) and resolve candidates to occupy the provincial government. The polling stations closed at 6:00 p.m. on an election day that took place without incident, according to official sources, and the first data will be released after 9:00 p.m.

What is voted in the PASO of Santa Fe

The province voted to elect the candidates who will present themselves in the provincial general elections on September 10 to renew the positions of governor and lieutenant governor, 50 provincial deputies and 10 substitutes, 19 departmental provincial senators and 19 substitutes, 46 municipal mayors, councils municipal councils in 60 cities and community commissions in 305 towns.

In addition, mayors were voted in the municipalities of Arroyo Seco, Avellaneda, Calchaquí, Cañada de Gómez, Capitán Bermúdez, Carcarañá, Casilda, Ceres, Coronda, Esperanza, Firmat, Frontera, Funes, Gálvez, Granadero Baigorria, Laguna Paiva, Las Parejas, Las Rosas, Malabrigo, Monte Vera, Pérez, Esther Town, Rafaela, Reconquista, Rosario, Rufino, San Carlos Centro, San Cristóbal, San Genaro, San Javier, San Jerónimo Norte, Sunchales, Tostado, Totoras, Venado Tuerto, Vera, Villa Cañas, Villa Constitución, Villa Gobernador Gálvez and Villa Ocampo.

Almost 2.5 million Santa Fe residents were authorized to vote through the single paper ballot system. In addition, for the first time in the provincial elections, young people aged 16 and 17 who appear on the Santa Fe electoral roll were able to vote. The measure was formalized after the Electoral Tribunal of Santa Fe rejected an appeal that raised the unconstitutionality of the policy that the same court had authorized in May.

Who are the candidates for governor and lieutenant governor of Santa Fe

Governor Omar Perotti

The contests take place in Juntos por el Cambio and in Unión por la Patria, which with their local names, have several aspirants to stay with the gubernatorial candidacy.

The toughest fight took place in recent weeks between the opposition candidates, Carolina Losada and Maximiliano Pullarowho crossed paths due to insecurity and drug trafficking.

In the local ruling party there is also a competition between four applicants to define the candidate who will seek to be the successor of the current governor, Omar Perotti.

Perotti did not appear to seek re-election because the provincial Constitution does not allow it. For this reason, on this occasion he leads the list of provincial deputies for Marcelo Lewandowski (I choose to do), the pre-candidate to whom he gave his endorsement, despite the tension they had before the lists closed.

In this way, in the PASO thirteen formulas will be presented for the provincial Executive. Within the political spaces that postulate pre-candidates, only three will have internal ones to define the formulas:

Carolina Losada

United to Change Santa Fe, the opposition alliance made up of the UCR, the PRO and a sector of socialism presented three alternatives:

List “Es Con Vos”: the national deputies Carolina Losada and Federico Angelini.

List “Santa Fe Puede”: the ex-minister of Security Maximiliano Pullaro and the ex-deputy Gisela Scaglia.

List “Forward” (which has the endorsement of the Socialist Party): the former mayor of Rosario and deputy Mónica Fein and Eugenio Rubén Fernández. They have the endorsement of the Socialist Party.

Maximilian Pullaro

The Justicialista Party under the alliance Let’s move forward together offered four internal formulas:

List “I choose to do”: national senator Marcelo Lewandowski and national deputy Silvina Patricia Frana.

List “Let’s join forces”: the provincial deputy Leandro Busatto and Alejandra Gómez Sáenz.

“Citizen Unity” list: national deputies Marcos Cléri and Alejandra Obeid.

List “A future without fear”: the national deputy Eduardo Toniolli and the national vice president of Popular Unity, Leticia Quagliaro

Marcelo Lewandowski

The Left Front presented two pre-candidates:

“Strengthen the Left” list: Octavio Crivaro and Daniela Judith Vergara

List “Unite the Left”: Carla Deiana and Mauricio Acosta

Monica Fein

The space of Elisa Carrió, the Civic Coalition-ARI, was presented outside the sphere of Juntos para Cambiar Santa Fe with a single ticket, ready Change Santa Fewhere the Rosario businessman Eduardo Maradona is running for governor with Gabriela Vecchio as his running mate.

On the other hand, Long live freedom He also presented himself with a single list, promoted by the provincial deputy Juan Argañaraz. In this regard, the “Inspire” list is headed by the lawyer Edelvino Bodoira, together with Lucía Nora Sánchez.

Moderate, the Santa Fe political space that was forged at the beginning of the pandemic, presents for the first time in its history pre-candidates to occupy the provincial Executive. The list Invincible applied to Walter Eiguren as Governor and Graciela Blanco as vice.

Finally, Listen to you Santa Fea political party created in 2022, presented itself with the single list “Listen to you”, with the formula composed of Gustavo Marconato and Cristina Feria.

What the main pre-candidates said when casting their vote

The Senator Carolina Losada, who seeks to be governor for JXC, voted in a school in the city of Rosariowhere he maintained that “space is going to remain united” after the hard internal affairs that he went through in this province.

The senator voted at school No. 147 in Rosario, where she arrived accompanied by her partner, her fellow bench member Luis Naidenoff, carrying invoices as gifts for the table authorities, prosecutors and journalists. “With great happiness, whenever one goes to vote it is a happy moment,” said Losada upon entering the school.

Asked if there will be cohesion in United to Change to Santa Fe After the verbal fireworks of the campaign, he stated: “The space is going to remain united, I am going to summon everyone to work with me, but I prefer not to continue talking about this because we are closed.”

“I want to tell people to go vote, there are people angry with politics and I understand anger, but the greatest act of rebellion is to vote for the good ones,” he added.

While, Pullaro voted at a Hughes Township school y He maintained that “on December 10, everything will end for drug trafficking.” The radical candidate, who voted after 10:00, almost simultaneously with Losada who did so in Rosario, also referred to the tension with the senator during the campaign.

“We always made proposals, we never entered into aggression against other candidates,” Pullaro remarked, adding: “We hope to have a great result and of course we are going to convene all the political spaces that understand that in Santa Fe there has to be a change “.

E insisted on provincializing these elections STEP: “The province of Santa Fe has serious problems and to solve them we are going to count on Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and Patricia Bullrich, but we know that they are going to stay in Buenos Aires, we have to solve the problems of the province,” he said.

The pre-candidate for governor of Peronism Marcelo Lewandowski voted this morning at a school in Rosario, where he remarked that in his political space “the expectation is to have a good election.”

Upon retiring from the dark room, the former sports journalist, who is emerging as the clear winner in his internship, differed from the campaign he did for United to Change Santa Fe which was full of crosses between Losada and Pullaro. “Our space was talking about our proposals and not about attacking fellow racers,” he compared.

Lewandowski defined Santa Fe’s electoral day as “calm, with good turnout and at peace”, considered that voting with a single paper ballot “is transparent” and remarked that “this is the first step, September 10 will be the real dispute “.

Regarding the problems of the province, he maintained that the main one is “insecurity” and pointed out that “it is the entire political class that has to come to an agreement” to resolve it because “it is a matter of State.”

Meanwhile, the third candidate for Unidos Para Cambiar Santa Fe, the former mayor of Rosario and current national deputy Mónica Feinvoted in a school in that city and said she was “very satisfied with the proposals and ideas” of her space, “waiting for the public to give their response.”

The leader, who seeks to surprise the inmate in which Losada and Pullaro took the reflectors, voted minutes after 9:00 a.m. and praised the single paper ticket system, stating that “it is very easy for each can choose.” “I ask everyone to come vote, we are voting for the future, education, health, for what matters to us,” Fein closed.

Governor Perotti also voted at noon, in a school in Rafaela, who maintained that the real elections will begin tonight, when the results of the provisional scrutiny of the PASO are known.

“It was a short campaign. The elections in earnest start tonight”considered the governor, and added: “PASO is a good instance for the community to order the candidacies. It is a good sample, the most serious survey of all those that have been around.”

“Some have nationalized the election, but we, the people of Santa Fe, have a reading of our issues and we resolve them ourselves. Some need to look for sponsors elsewhere,” Perotti closed, criticizing the opposition.

