(Original title: Pasquale Bruni: A Tribute to Women)

Pasquale Bruni is a famous high-end jewelry brand from Italy. It was founded by Mr. Pasquale Bruni in 1967 and has a brand history of more than 50 years. The brand was born in Valenza (Valenza), Italy, a world-famous jewelry town in the industry. With its beautiful and exquisite design, meticulous and exquisite hand-made craftsmanship and unique concepts such as design for women, it once became the leader of Italian high-end jewelry. brand.

Inheritance of classics and interpretation of Italian romantic style

Pasquale Bruni perfectly combines Italian romantic design with traditional jewelry manufacturing skills, and incorporates a large number of elements inspired by nature to outline an independent, free and charming femininity.

Giardini Segreti collection and Petit Garden collection

The iconic Giardini Segreti series of Pasquale Bruni draws inspiration from the mysterious gardens and courtyards in Milan, inlaid with a large number of white diamonds or champagne diamonds, flowing and stretching, and dancing. The series has unique shapes and rigorous and exquisite craftsmanship, and is loved by celebrities all over the world. The famous legendary actress Jennifer Lopez (Jennifer Lopez), the famous Chinese actress Lucy Liu, and the queen of music Dua Lipa (Dua Lipa) , actor Zendaya, former US first lady Michelle Obama, model Georgina Rodríguez, etc. have all worn Giardini Segreti series.

Bon Ton Series

The Bon Ton series is Pasquale Bruni’s classic and iconic series. Bon Ton interprets the elegant, harmonious temperament and exquisite lifestyle of women through the logo shape of the “five-petal flower”. The exclusive and patented “Bon Ton cut”, symbolized by delicate cut proportions and faceted soft petals, forms a round stamen in the center of the stone. Later, on the basis of Bon Ton, Pasquale Bruni extended and deduced several selected series of works such as “Ton Joli” and “Petit Joli”, which were also widely acclaimed.

Extraordinary creativity・Highlighting the beauty of women’s elegance

For more than 50 years, Pasquale Bruni has always adhered to the inheritance and innovation of Italian jewelry craftsmanship, and with extraordinary creativity, it is committed to the perfect fusion of excellent handcrafts with Italian genes, unique aesthetics and pioneering designs.

Pasquale Bruni’s jewelry is not only a piece of jewelry, but also a close friend who can create an intimate connection with the wearer, inspire women to exude confidence and charm, and pursue freedom. Different gemstones and diamonds, white gold or rose gold are cleverly designed and blended, harmoniously coexisting and achieving each other, releasing a new beauty, timeless and delicate, elegant and independent.

“She” designs and releases new femininity

Eugenia Bruni is the daughter of Mr. Pasquale Bruni and the vice president and creative director of the brand. Eugenia, who was born in a jewelry family, has been curious about painting and art since she was a child, and she has been in the family studio since she was a child. She inherited from her father a rare creative talent, a unique aesthetic accumulation and a passion for jewelry design. Eugenia loves to create and loves photography and art. She studied at a prestigious art school, specializing in the art of goldsmithing. After graduating from the Academy of Art, Eugenia lived in the United States for 3 years, and went to New York, Los Angeles and San Diego for further studies, blending the jewelry aesthetics inherited from her father with different cultures, and finally formed a distinctive personal design style.

As a female designer, Eugenia Bruni, through rich and delicate inner inspiration, condenses the inherent elegance, agility, and femininity of women into every jewelry work, bringing a touchable visual feast , created for women to pursue freedom and release their true self, and pay tribute to women.

Source of this article: Financial Report Network