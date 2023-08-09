Pasquale Bruni’s Tmall Overseas Flagship Store Releases “Figlia dei Fiori” Series, Celebrating Women’s Creativity and Free Spirit

Italian jewelry brand Pasquale Bruni, known for its extraordinary design and exquisite craftsmanship, has recently released a new series called “Figlia dei Fiori” in its Tmall overseas flagship store. This collection celebrates women’s creativity and free spirit.

Since its establishment in 1967, Pasquale Bruni has drawn inspiration from nature, blending it with the inheritance and innovation of classics, as well as a passionate pursuit of art. The brand has created numerous unique and timeless jewelry pieces.

“Figlia dei Fiori” is one of Pasquale Bruni’s most iconic jewelry series, emphasizing the brand’s constant inspiration from nature. The collection translates the beautiful image of women as “daughters of flowers and moon” through exquisite gemstones. Both flowers and the moon represent treasures of nature – one delicate and blooming, the other gentle and reserved. The fusion of the two elements results in a graceful and feminine charm that reflects humanity’s yearning for beauty.

The collection showcases natural gemstones, such as diamonds, moonstones, chalcedony, and red garnet, which are intricately cut and molded into flower shapes of various colors. These gemstone flowers resemble planets revolving within the universe and instantly illuminate women’s free souls, embodying the beauty of nature.

As a trailblazer in new Italian jewelry aesthetics, Pasquale Bruni strives to find a balance between nature, innovation, tradition, and modernity. The brand successfully creates a unique style that allows wearers to express their true selves from different perspectives.

The recently released products from the “Figlia dei Fiori” collection at Pasquale Bruni’s Tmall overseas flagship store are works of art that push inspiration and craftsmanship to the extreme. They embody the freedom and brilliance of jewelry. It is expected that the collection’s distinctive design and sincere vitality will offer a visual feast of love and beauty to Chinese jewelry lovers.

Pasquale Bruni’s “Figlia dei Fiori” series is a testament to the brand’s dedication to creating exceptional jewelry that captures the essence of nature and empowers women to embrace their individuality. This latest collection is set to enchant jewelry enthusiasts with its unique designs and timeless elegance.

