Entertainment

by admin

hello everyone!

My name is Rintaro Hinotsu.

From the middle to the end of January, it seems that it was the coldest this winter, but did you get through it safely?

This blog is about “Japan Cosmetics Test”.

I took the Japanese Cosmetics Certification Level 1 exam last November. The result was…passed! !

It had been a long time since I had taken the test, so I was quite nervous, and I studied hard (laughs).

For beauty, I usually train at Men’s Nonno Beauty. So I thought I knew a little bit, but it turns out that what I knew was only a small part.

There was a wide range of questions about the structure of the skin, the structure of hair and nails, and the ingredients of cosmetics, so I learned a lot of new things.

It’s good that I passed the exam, but I still have a lot to learn before I can explain myself properly!

Men’s Non-no handles a wide range of information about men’s beauty, which has been spreading in recent years.

My next goal is to test cosmetic ingredients.

see you! !

