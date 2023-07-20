passed the review is the new reinforcement of River

The striker who made inferior in Boca and last step for Tigre, Facundo Colidio, became River’s new reinforcement. This noon the medical examination was carried out and the contract will be signed over the weekend for four seasons to join training.

The attacker, who was wanted by Xeneize after his good season at the Victoria club, He accepted the call of Martín Demichelis and in the last hours the Millionaire bought one hundred percent of the token from Interof Italy.

Thus, the 23-year-old striker will be the second reinforcement of the recent Argentine soccer champion team after the arrival of a Ramiro Funes Mori who signed his contract this week.

Both Colidio and Funes Mori recently they will be qualified to play in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores on August 2 and 9 against Inter from Porto Alegre, in Brazil, when the pass market opens and they can be registered with the AFA.

COLIDIO COMPLIED WITH THE MEDICAL REVIEW! The attacker left the clinic in this way and is ready to become a River Plate player. pic.twitter.com/soGH08vpOJ — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) July 20, 2023

The Millionaire will pay five million dollars for the total pass of the player and will impose a termination clause of 25 million for the striker who comes from being one of Tigre’s figures throughout the 2022-2023 season in which he played seventy games with ten goals and 10 assists.

Colidio arrived in Boca in 2014who bought it for 12,000 dollars to add it to the lower leagues but did not make its debut in first class since Inter took him in 2019 in exchange for eight million dollars.

The striker then He went on to play on loan to Saint Truden, from Belgium, where he played for two seasons, to later be loaned out to Tigre where at the end of his contract he chose to play for River despite his first contacts with Boca.





