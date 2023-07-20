Home » passed the review is the new reinforcement of River
Entertainment

passed the review is the new reinforcement of River

by admin
passed the review is the new reinforcement of River

The striker who made inferior in Boca and last step for Tigre, Facundo Colidio, became River’s new reinforcement. This noon the medical examination was carried out and the contract will be signed over the weekend for four seasons to join training.

The attacker, who was wanted by Xeneize after his good season at the Victoria club, He accepted the call of Martín Demichelis and in the last hours the Millionaire bought one hundred percent of the token from Interof Italy.

Thus, the 23-year-old striker will be the second reinforcement of the recent Argentine soccer champion team after the arrival of a Ramiro Funes Mori who signed his contract this week.

Both Colidio and Funes Mori recently they will be qualified to play in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores on August 2 and 9 against Inter from Porto Alegre, in Brazil, when the pass market opens and they can be registered with the AFA.

The Millionaire will pay five million dollars for the total pass of the player and will impose a termination clause of 25 million for the striker who comes from being one of Tigre’s figures throughout the 2022-2023 season in which he played seventy games with ten goals and 10 assists.

Colidio arrived in Boca in 2014who bought it for 12,000 dollars to add it to the lower leagues but did not make its debut in first class since Inter took him in 2019 in exchange for eight million dollars.

See also  When Omicron was prowling the streets and it wasn't a virus ...

The striker then He went on to play on loan to Saint Truden, from Belgium, where he played for two seasons, to later be loaned out to Tigre where at the end of his contract he chose to play for River despite his first contacts with Boca.


You may also like

Shakira’s Alleged Relationship with Lewis Hamilton Causes Upset...

L-Gante’s mother revealed the gesture that Wanda Nara...

Travis Scott Reveals New Air Jordan Sneakers in...

Blue dollar today: minute by minute of this...

Jennifer Lopez’s Career and Transformation: From ‘Anaconda’ to...

The Colorful Premiere of the Movie ‘Barbie’ in...

What will happen this weekend in Neuquén and...

Europe’s most iconic churches struggle to accommodate both...

The Cuban President Concerned About the Cultural Impact...

A rare run for the S&P 500 matches...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy