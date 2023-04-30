Passing Hope and Tolerance Rome City Councilor: Looking forward to Shen Yun coming to Rome | Shen Yun Performing Arts | Milan, Italy | Shen Yun Performers

[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, April 30, 2023]On the afternoon of April 29, Rome City Councilor Federico Rocca watched the fifth performance of the American Shen Yun New York Troupe in Milan, Italy. Mr. Rocca praised Shen Yun as an exciting performance, conveying a message of hope and tolerance, and hoped that Shen Yun could perform in Rome.

Rome City Councilor Federico Rocca: “The Shen Yun show is really beautiful, exciting and exciting, and the Shen Yun performers are very good. The Shen Yun Symphony Orchestra (music) is very beautiful because they perform live. Listening to them (the performance) is really It’s physical and mental pleasure.”

Federico Rocca: “Shen Yun is a beautiful and extraordinary art troupe. Shen Yun is very, very good. I think in a nutshell, Shen Yun tours the world. In addition to conveying information, the performance itself is also very admirable.”

Mr. Rocca is not only a city councilor of Rome, but also the chairman of the Transparency Committee of Rome, the director of the National Alliance Rome Federation, and one of the founders and leaders of the European Youth Political Movement. Mr. Rocca praised Shen Yun for conveying a message of hope and tolerance, which he believed to be very important in today’s era.

Rome City Councilor Federico Rocca: “I think the most important thing in all of this is the message that the show wants to convey to the audience. This is the most important thing you can feel.”

Federico Rocca: “The messages I perceive (in the show) are hope, peace and freedom. I think these messages are very useful, especially in our time.”

Federico Rocca: “[Shen Yun brings]a message of peace, tolerance, hope, and especially dialogue. It’s good when someone is trying to keep their traditions alive and pass them on, by showing themselves and making them known. Because I think everyone They should all be proud, proud of what they are, and actually Shen Yun is fighting because that’s what we’re talking about, in order to maintain pre-communist traditions and characteristics. I think the organizers of Shen Yun Performing Arts and the whole show have something to do with that contribute.”

Federico Rocca: “Longing for the world of gods and the world of divinity is good for us. In a society that is increasingly inclined to materialism, divinity is always neglected in reality. Through art and Shen Yun show, we can rediscover It’s important to find that value.”

Mr. Roca thanked Shen Yun artists for their dedication and efforts, and strongly invited Shen Yun to perform in Rome.

Federico Rocca: “Shen Yun is also an unusual show for us, because from the point of view of us Italians, especially the cooperation between the artists, I have thought about the degree of perfection for a long time It took a lot of training and focus to complete the show.”

Federico Rocca: “Thank you to the Shen Yun artists. I want to use the word thank you, because I know the sacrifices that the Shen Yun artists made to bring the Shen Yun show to the stage. The Shen Yun artists made sacrifices, and the families of the Shen Yun artists, stay The family members in China (who also made sacrifices). And the Shen Yun artists who had to go far away from their homeland in order to be able to convey the message and defend the ideals. So I think it is only thanks to the Shen Yun artists, especially for supporting them to continue this struggle. is just.”

Federico Rocca: “Actually, in other parts of the world, they all welcome Shen Yun and invite Shen Yun to perform. This is right. I am very happy that Shen Yun has so many performances in Italy. I hope that starting next year, Shen Yun can also perform in this country. Performing in the capital Rome. Because I think Shen Yun can convey a more important and profound message from Rome.”

New Tang Dynasty Television Italian reporter stationed in Milan to interview and report