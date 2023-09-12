Home » Passion for the kitchen guides renovation of this 187 m² apartment in São Paulo
Passion for the kitchen guides renovation of this 187 m² apartment in São Paulo

Passion for the kitchen guides renovation of this 187 m² apartment in São Paulo

Former residents of the region, a couple and their young daughter were looking for a larger space in Vila Romana, in São Paulo, and with better distribution of environments to accommodate family and friends more comfortably. Therefore, they commissioned the architect Pietro Terlizzi the renovation of a 187 m² apartment with cozy, practical and sophisticated environments.

– (Guilherme Pucci/CASACOR)

The social area – in particular, kitchen – gained prominence in the new plant. One of the hobbies Family favorite is cooking, so the renovation prioritized expand the spaceintegrating the kitchen with the balcony with barbecue right next door, leaving space for a generous lunch room to make daily meals.

– (Guilherme Pucci/CASACOR)

Highlight here is the stone bench, made of 7 meters long, which creates visual unity between the two environments. The kitchen also has a small vegetable garden, to always guarantee fresh and natural food.

The dining and living room were also integrated, providing spaciousness, enhancing the natural light at all times of the day, ensuring thermal comfort and allowing the cross circulation. The service area and the social area were separated by a diagonal door, made in metalwork.

– (Guilherme Pucci/CASACOR)

With a timeless style, the project combines natural materials, such as brick and wood, to contemporary ones, such as glass and metal. In all environments, gray, blue and white colors dominate. Check out more photos of the project in the gallery:

See also  Xu Jiaying's recent photos of her son's little Lego wearing sunglasses are very cute_Social

