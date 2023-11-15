Pastora Pagán: The Icon of Miss Universe and Honduras

Almost seven decades after her participation, Pastora Pagán, the only Honduran to reach the top 6 of Miss Universe, remains an icon

In 1955, the Miss Universe pageant held in Long Beach, California, witnessed a historic moment for Honduras. Pastora Pagán Valenzuela, at only 17 years old, managed to qualify as one of the 6 finalists in the most prestigious beauty pageant in the world. Despite almost 70 years that have passed, Pastora Pagán’s timeless beauty continues to dazzle. At 85 years old, Pagán continues to be one of the most beautiful faces of that golden era of the contest.

The beautiful woman from Sampedrana, in an interview, recalled what her participation in the contest was like. “In the newspapers there was a vote to choose the lady of their liking, one filled out the vote and sent it to the same newspaper or to some businesses that were participating in the selection of a candidate to represent San Pedro Sula in the contest,” he said.

The election of Pastora Pagán as Miss Honduras was the result of a public vote and the decision of a qualifying jury. After her victory, she continued to represent Honduras internationally, participating in pageants such as Miss World in London and Miss Central America and the Caribbean in Colombia.

Pagán shared his memories of that time, commenting on the lack of a live broadcast like today. “The news that Pastora Pagán had achieved this international recognition was known days later in Honduras, because the communication was not so good and it was broadcast in short films in cinemas, not like these days when the final is broadcast live and everywhere. color,” he said.

Upon returning to San Pedro Sula, the city that saw her leave for the Miss Universe world stage, Pastora was received with an explosion of joy and enthusiasm. The community had never imagined that a Honduran would go this far, ranking as the sixth semifinalist in that prestigious beauty pageant. Pastora Pagán’s feat in the 1955 Miss Universe left a legacy in history and that is why she is very loved among the following Misses.

Her triumph left an indelible mark in the history of Honduras in beauty pageants, and although almost seven decades have passed since then, Pastora Pagán remains a symbol of elegance.

