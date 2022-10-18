Listen to the audio version of the article

With today’s launch, the Nautilus Ref. 5811 / 1G, Patek Philippe will make a lot of noise. At least for two reasons: the first is that it concerns the Nautilus, the very famous model of the Geneva-based maison that today would be defined as “sporty-chic”, an object of desire even for those who are not necessarily a lover of hands. The second is that the new Ref. 5811 / 1G with case and bracelet in white gold, at least chromatically, is reminiscent of the most desired of the Nautilus, that version of Ref. 5711/1 with steel case and bracelet and blue dial with date window. which, like all versions of Ref. 5711 in steel, had been retired in 2021 despite the incredible demand. .

A reference that had taken leave with a final declination in 170 pieces to celebrate the 170 years since the first collaboration between the brand and Tiffany & Co .: the first of these Nautilus, auctioned on 11 December 2021 in New York, marked the stratospheric figure of 6.5 million dollars. Thierry Stern, president and owner of Patek Philippe with his family, explains to Il Sole 24 Ore the reasons for the production of the Ref. 5811 / 1G, an unexpected novelty.

Thierry Stern, president and owner with his family of Patek Philippe

What prompted you to present a model like the Ref. 5811 / 1G?

“At Patek Philippe we stop making certain watches when we think there are enough on the market and focus on others. This is our logic. We must preserve the value and rarity of our products. We also did this in the case of the Ref. 5711. But it’s time to go back to iconic watches by presenting them in a slightly different way, using other materials such as white gold or new colors for the dial which, in the case of this Nautilus Ref. 5811 / 1G, is in blue with the black gradient outer edge. . In addition, its diameter is a little larger (41 mm contro i 40 mm, nda), which makes the case more stable on the wrist. Case which at the production level has a two-part structure, which makes it more resistant to water ».

Why did you decide to launch it already in 2022?

“This is the right time to do it. It is always interesting to see how a new product reacts. It’s too easy to sell the steel version, but that’s not what we like to do. If we produce models in steel it is because we think they are perfect for water sports, but I wanted something that was in white gold: similar to steel, but more precious. The future of Patek Philippe is to work with noble materials such as gold ».

In your production capacity, will anything change in the face of a presumed substantial demand for this watch?

“No. The number of pieces will not increase. It is important for us to keep the same number for each collection. There will be no Nautilus for everyone and we will make as many as we can: we aim for quality rather than quantity. Furthermore, we must preserve the value of the collection for those who already own a Nautilus ».