Patricia Bullrich and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta meet face to face again to agree on rules and close the arrival of Espert

Tomorrow, Tuesday May 2, an important meeting will take place in which Horacio Rodriguez Larreta y Patricia Bullrich will meet face to face to discuss guidelines for the electoral race in Together for Change. The conclave will have the presence of other referents of the opposition coalition.

The meeting takes place at a key moment for the opposition space, which seeks to consolidate an ordering process for the definition of candidacies for the next presidential elections. The meeting will take place in a hotel in downtown Buenos Aires and it is expected that key issues such as electoral strategy and the relationship with other forces are addressed policies.

On the latter, the main point of the discussion will be the landing of the economist José Luis Espert to space.

Larreta, head of Government of the City of Buenos Aires, and Bullrich, former president of PRO, are the two referents that concentrate the most attention within the space, since they maintain a strong dispute within the framework of their interests in being candidates for the Presidency.

This Tuesday they will see their faces again, after the photo of the meeting they shared last Friday with Mauricio Macri and other members of the PRO.

The meeting will take place while a series of political disputes within Together for Change are taking place, linked to various themes.

As sources from Juntos por el Cambio told PROFILE, tomorrow’s meeting was scheduled for weeks ago, but it had to be postponed after the hospitalization that Gerardo Morales from Jujuy had to face.

Who will go and what will be discussed?

The pre-candidates for presidents will find themselves, for example, in the midst of disagreements over the landing of José Luis Espert (Avanza Libertad) within space, although he said in the last hours on TV that in reality it is about negotiations for “come together on a new front”.

It happens that despite the fact that several of the members of Together for Change showed themselves in favor of its arrival in space, in the PRO the novelty did not go down so well. The same happens between those who reject Javier Milei’s ideas and those who see them with some acceptance in the midst of his rise in the polls.

The meeting on Friday the 28th at Triaca’s.

In addition to Bullrich and Rodríguez Larreta, other leaders and candidates from the space would also participate, such as the governor of Jujuy, Gerardo Morales, the radical Facundo Manes and Miguel Ángel Pichettoreleased last week.

After the PRO Summit

The meeting will take place four days after a summit between PRO leaders at Jorge Triaca’s house. It was last Friday, and they were Macri; Rodriguez Larreta; Bullrich and the former governor Maria Eugenia Vidal.

The meeting, which was held at the house of the former Labor Minister, was also attended by deputies Christian Ritondo y Diego Santilliaspirants to the Buenos Aires governorship, and the holder of the space, successor to Bullrich, Federico Angelini, in which you set up a swap for “give a drive photo”.

Although “no nominations were defined“, as expressed by the former Buenos Aires Security Minister in a brief contact with the press, the leaders took the opportunity to analyze the economic situation and they agreed to define tomorrow, with other representatives of Together for Change, the incorporation of Espert.