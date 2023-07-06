Patricia Bullrich criticized the teacher strike and from Larretism they crossed her: “They informed you wrong”

The Juntos por el Cambio intern does not give in and, this Wednesday, the pre-candidate for president Patricia Bullrich He again criticized the management of the Buenos Aires government, headed by his rival towards the PASO, Horacio Rodriguez Larreta. On this occasion, she shared information about the number of days of class from the beginning of the school year and promised: “With me, this ends”.

“You were misinformed, Patricia”he replied on Twitter the Minister of Education of the City, María Soledad Acuña. The former Security Minister had shared a screenshot stating: “Only Mendoza, San Luis and Santiago del Estero had more than 80 days of classes so far this year. The only one that complied with 100% of the days planned in the primary school calendar is San Luis. At the other extreme, Santa Cruz students had just 27 school days in 2023, according to a survey by the Coalition for Education.

To this information, Bullrich added “that the province of Buenos Aires only had 62 and the City of Buenos Aires, 71″. “Do you know why? Due to forceful measures by the teacher unions, which led to 20 days of unemployment in Chubut and 28 in Misiones. If we do not change this at its root, the decline will continue and there will be no future for the boys of Argentina”, added the former president of the PRO and, in a campaign tone, closed by promising: “With me, this ends”.

Acuña was quick to reply: “You were misinformed, Patricia. This year in CABA we already had 85 days of classes. Our school calendar is the longest in the country, 192 days, and we are complying with it. The strikes in the City do not even add up to 20% compliance and the majority of teachers did not adhere to measures of force”.

“With the discount for those who stop, we recognize those who always comply. And with all due respect, the Education Coalition should cite the source of the report and have its specialists sign it, to see what evidence makes up the analysis and who credits it. It does not give all the sameAcuna concluded.

Edward Machiavelli, Secretary of Strategic Affairs of the City, got into the ring with a campaign tone and replied to Bullrich: “For serious debates, data checked. CABA has the longest school calendar in the country and has already completed more than 85 days. We seek to bring that same model to all the schools in the country by the hand of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, president as of December 10.”

Patricia Bullrich: “With me, this ends”

It is not the first time that the pre-candidate for president for Together for Change has published that promise on social networks. Even this Tuesday caused another controversy within the party, given that in the face of the day of protests promoted by social organizations in different parts of the country, with the epicenter at the headquarters of the Ministry of Social Development, Bullrich affirmed that the City governed by Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, “is no man’s land” and sentenced: “With me, this ends.”

Philip Michaelhead of the Buenos Aires Cabinet, stated: “When she was Minister of National Security, the pickets were not lifted”. Likewise, he added a provocative message: “That ends at the hands of President Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.” “We have to be serious, we heard her say that when there are a lot of people, not much can be done. You have to be respectful of the citizens, let’s tell them the truth,” warned Miguel, in an interview with the channel The Nation+.

“The City is no man’s land,” said Patricia Bullrich and aroused the fury of Larretism

In this sense, the Buenos Aires chief of staff argued: “We are going to finish the pickets on December 10, cutting off the intermediaries in the social plans.” “This is finished by the hand of President Horacio Rodríguez Larreta,” he expressed in a defiant tone, while remarking that in his opinion “we must establish rules that can truly end this, not shouting at the rostrum.”

That same Tuesday, Patricia Bullrich shared a story on Twitter stating that, in a picket on Route 3, the Polo Obrero was deciding whether ambulances and patrol cars could travel, to which she commented: “The last straw. With me, this is over.”

Bullrich’s penchant for conflict

This Monday, July 3, the pre-candidate for president analyzed the situation in the country and maintained that it is going through a dichotomy of “submission or conflict”by those who resist the implementation of changes, and affirmed that she “chooses the conflict that generates a way out”.

“Deep down, what they propose to you is not dialogue, they tell you ‘I don’t want to dialogue, I want you to submit to continue with things as they are.’ It is submission or conflict,” explained the former Security Minister.

Bullrich insisted that “you submit to what Argentina is and you continue on this path or you have a conflict” and maintained: “In that dichotomy I choose the conflict directed towards an exit“.

“I choose the conflict”: Patricia Bullrich marked her differences with Rodríguez Larreta and made a request to Sergio Massa

Bullrich affirmed that his main difference with Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, his rival in the PASO of Together for Change, is based on the position of both regarding political agreements and pointed out that both differ “to the extent that political agreements are an instrument for change or a lock“.

“Argentina has not had dialogues for change, it has had dialogues to maintain the status quo,” Bullrich said and, when asked whether or not he is a dialogueist, he replied: “It dependsif the dialogue makes me advance, I dialogue”.

