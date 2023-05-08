Patricia Bullrich denied the alleged cover-up of the attack on Cristina Kirchner

The pre-candidate for president of Together for Change Patricia Bullrich referred to the novelties in the cause of the attack against Cristina Kirchner that link her to an alleged participation in the concealment of key information for the case.

“They no longer know what to invent in the face of the total and utter failure of their pathetic co-government. With me, on December 10, Kirchnerism ends”wrote the former Minister of Security on her social networks, citing a statement by President Alberto Fernández in which he mentions her.

“That a person is summoned in Patricia Bullrich’s office to ask for her phone number and delete the content for fear of justice seems shameful and unforgivable in institutional terms. Bullrich and Milman have to explain themselvessaid the head of state

Attack on Cristina Kirchner: Martín Soria said that Patricia Bullrich “collaborated to erase evidence” and pointed to the judge

The name of the holder of the PRO in use of a license resounded with force in the last hours as a result of one of the advisers of the national deputy Gerardo Milman – who was with him in the Casablanca bar days before the assassination attempt against the vice president – Appear in Comodoro Py and declare that the content of his cell phone was deleted in an office that would belong to Patricia Bullrich.

as revealed Page 12, Ivana Bodsziewicz appeared unexpectedly in the Retirement courts and asked to testify. Since prosecutor Carlos Rívolo was about to take leave, she was given a summons for May 10, but last Friday she returned to Comodoro Py 2002 and requested that someone take her statement.

There he expanded his testimony as a witness in the framework of the case in which the attempted attack against Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner is being investigated.

“I gave my phone (to an expert) and he was analyzing it and he decided to delete everything. I was worried about my personal life, at that time the media was quite active, so they decided to delete everything and I agreed. I didn’t think it was going to be that serious either and it was going to hurt me to do it,” Bohdziewicz said, according to telam.

“We were on Avenida de Mayo for 3 or 4 hours. During those hours the expert manipulated my phone, only mine. (…) In my case, he deleted the information from my phone because I was terrified of my personal information. In During this meeting, I asked the expert for this so that my personal information would not be disclosed. He remarked that it was possible for things to leak and that is why I was afraid,” said Milman’s adviser.

For her part, the former president of the Nation shared the news on her social networks and sentenced: “It is very impressive not only the naturalization of political violence against me, but also the cover-up of attempted murder happened on September 1st.

