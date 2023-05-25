Home » Patricia Bullrich marks the line in the internal: she will not support anyone who has Larreta as a candidate
Patricia Bullrichformer Minister of National Security and pre-candidate for president, confirmed that any aspiring mayor who wants to use his political capital has to support herTherefore, it will not accompany any candidate who mentions Horacio Rodríguez Larreta as the sole leader of the Together for Change space. That is the case of Diego Santilli, who is ruled out.

in communication with Profilesources close to Patricia Bullrich confirmed that “It would be foolish” to support Diego Santilli’s candidacy for governor, since “you have to take care of the ticket.” Likewise, from his team they maintained that the environment of the Larreta candidate in the province of Buenos Aires speculates that Bullrich is going to support Santilli, however, from the PRO president’s team they affirmed that “That is not going to happen”.

“It is a round-trip love, otherwise it would be an unrequited love,” they poetically synthesized from Bullrich’s environment, exclusively with Perfil

They also noted that there are particular cases, “where they supported Patricia from the beginning and Horacio, but they are the least”. That is the case of Guillermo Montenegro, in Mar del Platawhom the former minister has openly supported, declaring that “if he does not run for re-election, I would love to have him as minister.”

Patricia Bullrich’s candidates confirming for Buenos Aires

This Wednesday, Patricia Bullrich, who elected Néstor Grindetti for the province, met in San Isidro with your local candidate, Ramon Lanus and together with the candidate for mayor of La Plata, John Paul Allan. “We are working hard to put the province of Buenos Aires in order,” said the pre-candidate for president, who was smiling along with her new listmates. For his part, Larreta will advance with Gustavo Posse and Julio Garro, respectively.

Survey: Massa would win the run-off against Milei but would lose to Larreta or Patricia Bullrich

From Patricia Bullrich’s team they listed that the list will be assembled with candidates “for president, governor, representatives of Parlasur, national deputies, senators, legislators, provincial senators, councilors and mayors”.

