Patricia Sosa is a queen and she proved it once again with two full shows at the Opera

Patricia Sosa shared joy, beautiful songs and a message of unity in two shows at the Opera Theater. The excuse was to join the trend of symphonic concerts in which the classics of each artist are remade for orchestra. But in Pop and Rock Symphony It was much more than that: it was giving the boys of the symphony Airports Argentina 2000 of being part of a multitudinous show and learning from a woman with all the letters. It was also the reunion with the Buenos Aires public, who despite the cold nights arrived early at the venue to enjoy their favorite artist and return the love that Patricia constantly delivers with her sweetness. And it was an unforgettable moment to listen “once again” to those songs by La Torre that marked us in our youth and we have them burned into our bodies.

As my dear colleague Guillermo Gilabert said, how do you know when a show is specially preparedarmado el timming, conscientiously rehearsed and thought out to the smallest detail. It was like that and the public appreciates it, applauds it, shouts it, shares it and makes its own the slogans that start from the stage, from this histrionic and beloved singer, and lyricist of unforgettable songs. But without a doubt, the moment in which this communion between what was offered on stage and the response of the audience, pullman and super pullman (full) was when asked the couples to dance with Sweeten my ears and there were many who settled in the corridor to hug each other and dance while she sang to them. It is wonderful what she achieves in people who have followed her since the ’80s, in addition to those who have been added throughout the wonderful career that she has built, full of effort and creativity.

So there was no shortage The Tower’s Greatest Hits (nor the images of that mythical band that he created with Oscar Mediavilla) as, We’re in action, Trying to change the world or I just want to rock and roll (with the expected and remembered gesture of intimacy in the shower when saying “and when I bathe”), sung and danced by all. There were also his solo hits and the interpretation of songs by other artists such as Health by Juan Luis Guerra the greatest love of Eros Ramazzotti and the expected and unmistakable Alfonsina and the sea, delicious in her voice, which you can tell moves her every time she does it (“I’m never going to stop singing it,” she said), along with the memory of maestro Ariel Ramírez. Of course, she, accompanied by this symphony orchestra, sounded like never before. It was beautiful.

There were songs performed only by his band (consisting of Mariano Mere, Gustavo Giuliano, Pablo Garrocho, César Cirera, Marta Mediavilla and Laura González) and others with the orchestra. also joined Daniel Villa, the person in charge of thinking about the symphonic arrangements of this performance that does not end here, since it will have a continuation on August 11 at Luna Park (find more information about tickets here). And of course the youth orchestra directed by Néstor Tedesco. and made up of 44 adorable boys, who had their moment to show off and to whom it was noted how they enjoyed participating in this unforgettable show. As unforgettable as Patricia, always with a word of encouragement, strength, conciliation, which the show ended quietly blessing the spectators. such is the amor that he feels (and that he always receives in return) for people. A queen in every way whose voice stands out even more when accompanied by a symphony orchestra.