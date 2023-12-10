Patta and Nike Collaborate Again: Introducing the New Air Huarache Joint Shoes

Patta and Nike Launch New Joint Shoes

Dutch brand Patta and sports giant Nike have a long-standing collaborative relationship, and they have once again joined forces to launch a new line of joint shoes. In the past, Patta has released the Air Max Plus “FCBarcelona” and Air Max 1 “White” shoes with Nike, and now they are set to release a new iteration.

This time, the focus is on the Air Huarache shoe model, originally launched in 1991. The new design features a dark gray mesh fabric on the front of the shoe, complemented by light gray on the toe and outside. The tongue and edge guard have a pink silver texture print, and the upper part is matched with fluorescent pink. Additionally, the shoe comes with cross laces and a heel pull tab, both in a striking apricot color. The special co-branded badge tag of “Air Huarache by Patta” adds the finishing touch. Notably, the original midsole has been replaced with a Pegasus 40 shoe-shaped midsole, presented in apricot, and the outsole is finished in black.

As of now, the release date and price of the new Patta x Nike Air Huarache joint shoes have not been disclosed, but they are expected to be officially launched in 2024. Fans and sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the release and are encouraged to stay tuned for further updates.

