Netease Entertainment reported on December 15 On the 14th, Patty Hou attended an event and was asked if she had ever slept on the mattress of Da S’s house, she asked the reporter back and smiled.



When asked about the relationship between Xiao S and her husband, Patty Hou said that in her opinion, Mike and Xiao S have a very good relationship, very sweet, a very sweet couple.



As Li Jinglei’s best friend, Patty Hou was also asked about Leehom Wang. Patty Hou expressed her blessings for Leehom Wang’s comeback: “Leehom’s talent is obvious to all, and I am very blessed.” She also mentioned that she had not contacted Li Jinglei for a long time, because Everyone is busy with their own lives.



Related reports: Xiao S posted her first photo without makeup after her husband was rumored to be derailed, her skin is fair and in good condition



Netease Entertainment reported on December 12 On the 12th, Xiao S posted a photo on the social platform and wrote, “The purpose of losing weight is to eat delicious food, I’m ready”. In the photo, Xiao S appeared without makeup, smiling at the camera, looking in good condition. It is suspected that she was not affected by the news that her husband Xu Yajun was derailed.



Earlier, some netizens broke the news that Xiao S’s husband, Xu Yajun, had cheated.



In this regard, Xiao S has not yet responded. But judging from the photos he posted, Xiao S seems to be in a good mood, and has prepared a lot of delicacies to feast on.

In the accompanying picture, Xiao S posted multiple pictures of food and called it, “family cuisine”.



