Home Entertainment Patty Hou said that Xiao S and his wife had a good relationship and expressed their blessings to Wang Leehom’s comeback|Little S|Li Jinglei|Big S|Celebrity Gossip_NetEase Entertainment
Entertainment

Patty Hou said that Xiao S and his wife had a good relationship and expressed their blessings to Wang Leehom’s comeback|Little S|Li Jinglei|Big S|Celebrity Gossip_NetEase Entertainment

by admin
Patty Hou said that Xiao S and his wife had a good relationship and expressed their blessings to Wang Leehom’s comeback|Little S|Li Jinglei|Big S|Celebrity Gossip_NetEase Entertainment

2022-12-15 09:59:24 Source: NetEase Entertainment
beijing report

share to

Netease Entertainment reported on December 15 On the 14th, Patty Hou attended an event and was asked if she had ever slept on the mattress of Da S’s house, she asked the reporter back and smiled.

WeChat screenshot_20221215094842
Patty Hou was asked if he had ever slept on the mattress of Big S’s house

WeChat screenshot_20221215094911
Patty Hou asked the reporter

When asked about the relationship between Xiao S and her husband, Patty Hou said that in her opinion, Mike and Xiao S have a very good relationship, very sweet, a very sweet couple.

WeChat screenshot_20221215094955
Patty Hou said that Xiao S and his wife had a very good relationship

WeChat screenshot_20221215094416
Patty Hou said that Little S and his wife are very sweet

As Li Jinglei’s best friend, Patty Hou was also asked about Leehom Wang. Patty Hou expressed her blessings for Leehom Wang’s comeback: “Leehom’s talent is obvious to all, and I am very blessed.” She also mentioned that she had not contacted Li Jinglei for a long time, because Everyone is busy with their own lives.

WeChat screenshot_20221215094821
Patty Hou was asked about Wang Leehom’s comeback

WeChat screenshot_20221215095132
Patty Hou congratulates Wang Leehom on his comeback

WeChat screenshot_20221215095029
Patty Hou was asked if she had contact with Li Jinglei

WeChat screenshot_20221215095040
Patty Hou said that she does not communicate frequently with Li Jinglei

Related reports: Xiao S posted her first photo without makeup after her husband was rumored to be derailed, her skin is fair and in good condition

See also  God is dead and the great centaur does not survive

Patty Hou said that Xiao S and her husband have a good relationship and expressed blessings for Wang Leehom's comeback
Little S posted

Netease Entertainment reported on December 12 On the 12th, Xiao S posted a photo on the social platform and wrote, “The purpose of losing weight is to eat delicious food, I’m ready”. In the photo, Xiao S appeared without makeup, smiling at the camera, looking in good condition. It is suspected that she was not affected by the news that her husband Xu Yajun was derailed.

Patty Hou said that Xiao S and her husband have a good relationship and expressed blessings for Wang Leehom's comeback
Little S

Earlier, some netizens broke the news that Xiao S’s husband, Xu Yajun, had cheated.

Patty Hou said that Xiao S and her husband have a good relationship and expressed blessings for Wang Leehom's comeback
netizen

Patty Hou said that Xiao S and her husband have a good relationship and expressed blessings for Wang Leehom's comeback
Netizens broke the news

In this regard, Xiao S has not yet responded. But judging from the photos he posted, Xiao S seems to be in a good mood, and has prepared a lot of delicacies to feast on.

In the accompanying picture, Xiao S posted multiple pictures of food and called it, “family cuisine”.

Patty Hou said that Xiao S and her husband have a good relationship and expressed blessings for Wang Leehom's comeback
food

Patty Hou said that Xiao S and her husband have a good relationship and expressed blessings for Wang Leehom's comeback
food

Patty Hou said that Xiao S and her husband have a good relationship and expressed blessings for Wang Leehom's comeback
food

Patty Hou said that Xiao S and her husband have a good relationship and expressed blessings for Wang Leehom's comeback
food

Wang He

Source of this article: Netease Entertainment Responsible Editor: Wang He_NBJS20606

You may also like

SJ returns with a new album at the...

“Avatar – La via dell’acqua”, the most awaited...

The 2022 Zhizu GQ Person of the Year...

Deng Ziqi sang a Spanish song for the...

Zhang Yadong and Wilber Pan sang “Go Dazzle!””Le...

The 2022 Zhizu GQ Person of the Year...

expect! NCT DREAM will unveil the stage of...

The posture of watching idol performances can break...

Looking forward to making a musical version of...

Michael Kagan x Billionaire Boys Club’s new “astronaut”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy