Paty Manterola Addresses Rumors: Did She Exclude Sergio Mayer from Garibaldi Reunion?

Paty Manterola Reveals Reason for Sergio Mayer’s Absence from Garibaldi Reunion

Garibaldi, the iconic Mexican group from the 90s, made a comeback recently with a reunion of its original members. However, fans were surprised to see that Sergio Mayer was missing from the lineup. Paty Manterola, one of the original members, has now shed light on the reason behind Mayer’s absence.

Garibaldi, known for their sensual image and catchy dance songs, gained immense popularity during their time. Their songs like “Que te la pongo” and “Banana” continue to be played at parties and events to this day. With nostalgia-based projects being successful in recent times, the reunion of the original Garibaldi members was eagerly anticipated.

The current lineup of the group, now called GB5, consists of Paty Manterola, Katia Llanos, Charly López, Víctor Noriega, and Luisa Fernanda. However, it was noticed that Sergio Mayer, who has been enjoying a surge in popularity after his departure from The House of the Famous Mexico, was not part of the reunion.

Speculations arose regarding Mayer’s exclusion, with some versions suggesting that Paty Manterola had made it a condition for her to join the reunion. When asked about this, Manterola denied any involvement in Mayer’s exclusion. She stated, “I am a person who likes peace, harmony, and I would never dare take anyone’s job. Sergio was invited, but some things have arisen.”

Manterola clarified that Mayer had been a part of the reunion from the beginning, as it was an important part of Garibaldi’s history. She emphasized that controversies and conflicts were not her style, and the group simply wanted to work on something that the fans had requested.

Things took a different turn as the reunion progressed, leading to the formation of GB5. When questioned if she was the one who decided to exclude Mayer, Manterola emphasized that there was a manager involved, and decisions were made collectively in response to certain circumstances. She revealed that Mayer had taken on the role of the group’s manager and decided to form a new Garibaldi with young girls, which led to some members being left out.

Manterola expressed that there were no conflicts or reasons for resentment. Instead, the focus was on living in the present and allowing the future to unfold with blessings. She left open the possibility of Mayer joining the project in the future.

Fans of Garibaldi and Sergio Mayer continue to wait for further updates and eagerly anticipate the group’s future endeavors.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

