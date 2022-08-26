Christie’s auction house said Thursday that it will be responsible for the sale of the art collection of late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen that is worth more than $1 billion including masterpieces by Renoir and Roy Lichtenstein.

The sale of at least 150 paintings spanning centuries is expected to be the largest art auction ever, according to The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. The sale is expected to surpass the $922 million auction record for a private art collection set earlier this year by real estate developer Harry Macklowe and his ex-wife Linda Macklowe.

In addition to being a technology pioneer and philanthropist, Allen was also passionate about art and culture during his lifetime. When Allen died in 2018 at the age of 65 from non-Hodgkin lymphoma, he left a $20 billion estate to his sister Jody, who also chaired his investment firm Vulcan.

“He believes art expresses a unique view of reality — combining the artist’s inner state and inner vision — in a way that inspires us all,” Jody Allen said in a statement to the newspaper.

Among the works to be auctioned are Jasper Jones’ 1960 canvas “Small False Start” – estimated to sell for at least $50 million, and Paul Cezanne’s 1888-90 landscape “La Montagne Sainte-Victoir” — valued at approximately $100 million. Other artists in this extensive collection include Botticelli, Jan Bruegel, Manet, Gauguin and Seurat and more contemporary artists such as Edward Hope and David Hockney.

Allen co-founded Microsoft with his high school classmate Bill Gates to help usher in the era of the personal computer. After leaving Microsoft in 1983, Allen gained a reputation as an art collector.

In 2016, Allen was the anonymous buyer of Monet’s 1891 Haystack canvas, which sold for $81.4 million, a record at the time, according to Bloomberg. And the day before, he sold a Gerhard Richter photorealistic painting of a fighter jet roaring in the sky for $25.6 million, double the $11.2 million he paid a decade earlier many.

According to Allen, an auction will be held on an unspecified date in November, with the proceeds going to charity. During his lifetime, Allen donated more than $2 billion to charities.