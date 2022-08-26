Home Entertainment Paul Allen’s $1 Billion Art Collection Will Be Auctioned – Latest News – cnBeta.COM
Entertainment

Paul Allen’s $1 Billion Art Collection Will Be Auctioned – Latest News – cnBeta.COM

by admin
Paul Allen’s $1 Billion Art Collection Will Be Auctioned – Latest News – cnBeta.COM

Christie’s auction house said Thursday that it will be responsible for the sale of the art collection of late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen that is worth more than $1 billionincluding masterpieces by Renoir and Roy Lichtenstein.

access:

Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

The sale of at least 150 paintings spanning centuries is expected to be the largest art auction ever, according to The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. The sale is expected to surpass the $922 million auction record for a private art collection set earlier this year by real estate developer Harry Macklowe and his ex-wife Linda Macklowe.

In addition to being a technology pioneer and philanthropist, Allen was also passionate about art and culture during his lifetime. When Allen died in 2018 at the age of 65 from non-Hodgkin lymphoma, he left a $20 billion estate to his sister Jody, who also chaired his investment firm Vulcan.

“He believes art expresses a unique view of reality — combining the artist’s inner state and inner vision — in a way that inspires us all,” Jody Allen said in a statement to the newspaper.

Among the works to be auctioned are Jasper Jones’ 1960 canvas “Small False Start” – estimated to sell for at least $50 million, and Paul Cezanne’s 1888-90 landscape “La Montagne Sainte-Victoir” — valued at approximately $100 million. Other artists in this extensive collection include Botticelli, Jan Bruegel, Manet, Gauguin and Seurat and more contemporary artists such as Edward Hope and David Hockney.

See also  Stray Kids to Continue World Tour with Additional Performances at Gymnastics Arena in September jqknews

Allen co-founded Microsoft with his high school classmate Bill Gates to help usher in the era of the personal computer. After leaving Microsoft in 1983, Allen gained a reputation as an art collector.

In 2016, Allen was the anonymous buyer of Monet’s 1891 Haystack canvas, which sold for $81.4 million, a record at the time, according to Bloomberg. And the day before, he sold a Gerhard Richter photorealistic painting of a fighter jet roaring in the sky for $25.6 million, double the $11.2 million he paid a decade earlier many.

According to Allen, an auction will be held on an unspecified date in November, with the proceeds going to charity. During his lifetime, Allen donated more than $2 billion to charities.

You may also like

COURVOISIER’s new brand image shines in the world...

Liu Wen officially serves as TORY BURCH brand...

A rap to save lives in case of...

Burberry Releases Fall/Winter 2022 Collection | HYPEBEAST

9 Losing Factors To Dodge in Online Poker...

“Crimes of the Future”, an audiovisual performance by...

The hilarious new costume comedy “Happy Roll Chang’an...

CLOT and JORDAN BRAND launch the first pair...

Former Disney and EA developer unveils new environmentally-themed...

2022 Wave Film Week Nominee Lineup Announced

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy