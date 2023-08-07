Paul McCartney Announces “Got Back Tour” in Brazil, Possible Argentina Concerts

Paul McCartney Announces Five Concerts in Brazil for “Got Back Tour”

In an exciting announcement made through a video broadcast on social media, Paul McCartney confirmed on Monday that he will be performing in Brazil in November and December. The ex-Beatle will be offering five concerts as part of his “Got Back Tour,” a piece of news that has sparked speculation about a possible return to Argentina.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the upcoming tour, McCartney said, “I have good news. We will return to Brazil in November to play with you. We have very good memories of all our visits. I love coming to Brazil because you guys like to rock, sing, and party all at the same time. We are very excited. Let’s have fun. Let’s Rock. Let’s roll. Let’s stomp. Let’s go for a walk. And Brazil, we are going to have a great time.”

The renowned British composer and singer, who will be giving six recitals in Australia between October 18 and November 4, will start his South American series in Brasilia on Thursday, November 30 at the Mané Garrincha stadium. The tour will then continue in Belo Horizonte on Sunday, December 3, São Paulo on Saturday, December 9, Curitiba on Wednesday, December 13, and Rio de Janeiro on December 16.

Tickets for the concerts will go on sale on Tuesday, with an exclusive pre-sale for fans, while the general sale will begin on Thursday.

While there are currently no indications of McCartney extending his visit to Argentina, his free dates in November have led to speculation about a potential fifth concert in the country. The musician is known to be accompanied by guitarists Brian Ray and Rusty Anderson, keyboardist Paul “Wix” Wickens, and drummer Abe Laboriel Jr. during his performances.

McCartney’s last concert in Argentina took place on March 23, 2019, at the Campo Argentino de Polo. He had previously performed in the country in 1993 and 2011 at River Plate Stadium, as well as in 2016 at Estadio de La Plata.

Fans of the legendary artist in Brazil and across South America are eagerly awaiting the upcoming concerts, which promise to be memorable and filled with classic rock hits.

Source: Telam.

