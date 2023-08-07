Home » Paul McCartney Announces “Got Back Tour” in Brazil, Possible Argentina Concerts
Entertainment

Paul McCartney Announces “Got Back Tour” in Brazil, Possible Argentina Concerts

by admin
Paul McCartney Announces “Got Back Tour” in Brazil, Possible Argentina Concerts

Paul McCartney Announces Five Concerts in Brazil for “Got Back Tour”

In an exciting announcement made through a video broadcast on social media, Paul McCartney confirmed on Monday that he will be performing in Brazil in November and December. The ex-Beatle will be offering five concerts as part of his “Got Back Tour,” a piece of news that has sparked speculation about a possible return to Argentina.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the upcoming tour, McCartney said, “I have good news. We will return to Brazil in November to play with you. We have very good memories of all our visits. I love coming to Brazil because you guys like to rock, sing, and party all at the same time. We are very excited. Let’s have fun. Let’s Rock. Let’s roll. Let’s stomp. Let’s go for a walk. And Brazil, we are going to have a great time.”

The renowned British composer and singer, who will be giving six recitals in Australia between October 18 and November 4, will start his South American series in Brasilia on Thursday, November 30 at the Mané Garrincha stadium. The tour will then continue in Belo Horizonte on Sunday, December 3, São Paulo on Saturday, December 9, Curitiba on Wednesday, December 13, and Rio de Janeiro on December 16.

Tickets for the concerts will go on sale on Tuesday, with an exclusive pre-sale for fans, while the general sale will begin on Thursday.

While there are currently no indications of McCartney extending his visit to Argentina, his free dates in November have led to speculation about a potential fifth concert in the country. The musician is known to be accompanied by guitarists Brian Ray and Rusty Anderson, keyboardist Paul “Wix” Wickens, and drummer Abe Laboriel Jr. during his performances.

See also  Chen Xiao and his wife rarely show up!Wearing a couple's outfit and queuing up to do nucleic acid | Canada Home

McCartney’s last concert in Argentina took place on March 23, 2019, at the Campo Argentino de Polo. He had previously performed in the country in 1993 and 2011 at River Plate Stadium, as well as in 2016 at Estadio de La Plata.

Fans of the legendary artist in Brazil and across South America are eagerly awaiting the upcoming concerts, which promise to be memorable and filled with classic rock hits.

Source: Telam.

You may also like

What is the weather forecast for Tuesday, August...

Ilda Piedrabuena, a full-time symbol of solidarity in...

Liliana Franco: “Sergio Massa is trying to survive...

Shakira and Piqué Settle Differences Amicably for the...

The woman who was missing more than two...

Producer dies after being crushed by 15,000 pieces...

Pregnant with Twins: Gil Marie López, Puerto Rico’s...

The Córdoba Audiovisual Pole is positioned in Latin...

Six women die every hour in Argentina from...

Historical plates, definitive green light for restoration

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy