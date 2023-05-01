Paul Newman’s Precious Rolex Daytona Watch Will Be Officially Auctioned

Sotheby’s is about to bring to auction two Rolex Daytona watches held by the legendary superstar Paul Newman during his lifetime, models 16520 and 116519.

16520 Zenith Daytona is the watch that Paul Newman received after winning the 1995 Champ Car World Series Grand Premio Tecate. It is reported that the watch was produced in 1993 and is made of stainless steel with a white dial. The biggest highlight is the engraved on the back cover Lettering Rolex at Daytona 24 Paul 1995 Newman Rolex Motorsports Man of the Year.

The second model 116519 is more emotional. This watch was presented by Paul Newman’s wife, Joanne Woodward. The material configuration of its platinum case seems to be the only precious metal in Paul Newman’s watch collection. Drive Very Slowly Joanne is engraved on the back cover , so that the care and love hidden deep in my heart are fully loaded.

These two watches will land at Sotheby’s New York’s Important Watches auction at 10 a.m. Eastern Time on June 9th. The transaction prices are between $500,000 and $1 million. Interested readers may wish to continue to pay attention.