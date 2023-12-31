Paula Abdul Accuses Former ‘American Idol’ Producer of Sexual Assault in Lawsuit

The Angels: Paula Abdul accuses ‘American Idol’ producer of sexual assault

Paula Abdul has accused former “American Idol” producer Nigel Lythgoe of sexually assaulting her in the early 2000s, according to a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles. The suit also accuses Lythgoe of assaulting Abdul after she left “American Idol” to become a judge on “So You Think You Can Dance.”

In a statement, Abdul’s attorney applauded her for speaking out, stating that she is determined to see justice served for survivors of similar situations. Meanwhile, Lythgoe issued a statement expressing surprise and sadness at Abdul’s accusations, calling them false and vowing to fight the smear with everything he has.

The lawsuit claims Abdul remained silent about the assaults for years due to fear of retaliation from the well-known game show producer. She alleges that Lythgoe mocked her about the assaults years later, celebrating the expiration of the statute of limitations. Abdul filed the lawsuit just before the deadline of a California law that opened a one-year window for victims to file sexual abuse lawsuits after the expiration of the statute of limitations.

Share this: Facebook

X

