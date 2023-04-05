This Saturday, April 8, the film will premiere at the Cineclub Municipalidad Hugo del Carril Paulathe second feature film by Cordovan director Florencia Wehbe, which is also a co-production between the companies of Argentina Bombilla Cine and Italy The Piranesi Experience.

“Paula (played by Lucía Castro) is a 14-year-old girl who hates her body. In an attempt to express what she feels, she creates a blog and becomes part of a large virtual community that shares her problems. Refugee in anonymity, she viralizes content registered with her cell phone, exposing her friends and her family. The feeling of belonging to her blinds her, and she begins to walk a lonely path in which bulimia and anorexia lurk as alternatives in the search for her own acceptance ”, specifies the official synopsis.

The film was released first at Bafici and then at commercial cinemas in Córdoba. Now he arrives at the film club.

Its director spoke with VOS about the new Cordovan cinema and about the female gaze in the stories that reach the big screen.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

