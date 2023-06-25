Paulo Cassinerio assured that Llaryora wins by “wide margin” in the Capital

While awaiting the results that will define the new government in the province of Córdoba, the Minister of Community Engagement, Protocol and Communication of Córdoba, Paulo Cassinerio, spoke from the Hacemos Unidos por Córdoba bunker.

Previously, Manuel Calvo, current lieutenant governor of Córdoba and campaign manager of the coalition, and Miguel Siciliano, Secretary of Government of the Municipality, did so.

Siciliano spoke after the first scrutinized data was released, which gave Judge a slight advantage. However, he assured that “they are doing very well” and that said data “does not reflect what is happening in the election.”

In dialogue with the press, Cassinerio was in the same line and assured that in the Capital the result is different. “There is no doubt, Llaryora, Hacemos Unidos por Córdoba, is winning in the city of Córdoba by a wide margin,” he asserted.

Asked about the first results, Cassinerio pointed out that “the first loads have been from the towns where there was electronic vovo. Those towns where we already knew we were not having good results have been loaded, ”he pointed out.

“Now you see, minute by minute, with each charge of the Electoral Justice, how our numbers are rising,” he said.

“In a few more minutes we will be giving better news,” he concluded.

