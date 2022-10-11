Home Entertainment Paying tribute to the famous Yue Opera masters, the Yue Opera movie “He Wenxiu” was launched today, featuring Zhou Liping, a young student of Zhejiang and Yue Yin School-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net
Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-10-11 07:17

Hangzhou Daily News The Yue Opera movie “He Wenxiu” will be officially launched on Tencent Video at 10:00 am on October 11.

The film is jointly produced by Zhejiang Xiaobaihua Yue Theater and Hangzhou Junhao Culture Media. It is a work dedicated to paying tribute to Yin Guifang, a famous Yue Opera artist, and it is also the first film to inherit the classic artistic repertoire of Yin style.

The main actor of the film is Zhou Liping, a young student of the Yin faction from Zhejiang Xiaobaihuayue Theater (Zhejiang Yue Opera Troupe). She studied under Yin Xiaofang, the first-generation descendant of the Yin faction. He has made many stage plays, and has published the Yue Opera “Yin Pai” personal album “Wandering the World“.

In order to promote Yin style art, Zhou Liping raised funds by herself to prepare for the filming of the Yue Opera film “He Wenxiu” in 2016. Later, she received the support of Hangzhou’s cultural boutique project, and completed the production of the film jointly with Zhejiang Xiaobaihuayue Theater. In October 2019, “He Wenxiu” successfully premiered in Shanghai, and was later shown in more than 30 theaters in Hangzhou, Taizhou, Ningbo, Shanghai, Suzhou, Changzhou and other cities, and was warmly welcomed by fans.

The story of the Yue Opera “He Wenxiu” originated from the Ming legend “He Wenxiu Jade Hairpin”, which was adapted into Yue Opera by Tao Xian in the 1940s. In order to make the presentation of the story more in line with the expression of the film, the main creative team of the film adapted the script in terms of duration, narrative rhythm, and story structure. The original story of “He Wenxiu” takes two and a half hours to perform on stage. On the premise of not affecting the main line of the story and the shaping of characters, the film’s plot has been cut down as necessary. “Three famous scenes, the duration of the film is controlled at about 110 minutes. When shooting, the creators chose a large number of real scenes, including Jiangnan gardens, small bridges and flowing water, mansions and courtyards, etc., and traveled to Hengdian, Xinchang, Shangyu, and strived to achieve a better integration between reality and reality, film and play.

“The filming of the Yue Opera movie “He Wenxiu” is not only a tribute to my mentors Yin Xiaofang and Mr. Tai Yin Guifang, but also a practice of the original intention and determination to inherit and promote the art of Yue Opera.” Zhou Liping introduced that in order to better inherit and carry forward the classics, the Yue Opera movie “He Wenxiu” ” also released a CD of selected arias, including important arias and accompaniments, for the majority of Yue Opera lovers to learn and spread.

Source: Hangzhou Daily Author: reporter Jiang Xiong Editor: Chen Dong

