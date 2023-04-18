PCDF arrests involved in collective rape in Sobradinho II

Security cameras caught the moment when the young woman forced to get into a vehicle, tries to flee but is stopped

Two men, one aged 24 and the other aged 32, were arrested by the Civil Police of the Federal District (PCDF), on Monday afternoon (17), after sexually abusing a 19-year-old girl in Sobradinho II.

The crime took place on the night of last Sunday (16), when the victim would have been invited to go out with one of the suspects. According to investigations, the two went to the parking lot of a gas station in the region. They started drinking alcohol, until the other suspect arrived at the scene.

Still at the post, one of those involved began to kiss the young woman by force, even though she said “no”, according to the police. They then forced the victim into the vehicle and drove to a nearby motel.

During the investigations, the PCDF had access to images from internal security cameras that recorded the moment when the victim tries to get out of the car and flee from the duo, and is prevented by one of them.

The victim would have tried to jump from the balcony of the motel to escape the aggressors, but according to the police, the suspects took advantage of the fact that the victim had ingested alcohol and began to force her to have sex, even without the use of alcohol. condom.



CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

After committing the abuses, the duo left the victim at his residence, in the rural area of ​​Sobradinho II. The report from the Legal Medical Institute (IML) found injuries and signs of violence on the victim.

Arrested in flagrante delicto by the 35th Police Station (Sobradinho II), the criminals will answer for collective rape committed against a vulnerable person, and can face up to 20 years in prison.