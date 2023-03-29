The assembly of Pd senators, underway in Palazzo Madama, elected Francesco Boccia by acclamation as the new group leader. At the same time in the Chamber, Chiara Braga was elected as group leader, who thanked her colleagues in the hemicycle and «Debora (Serracchiani ndr) who has led the group in these complicated years and months, putting his face on it and showing the meaning of the word responsibility”.