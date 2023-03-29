Home Entertainment Pd: Boccia group leader in the Senate, Braga in the Chamber
Entertainment

Pd: Boccia group leader in the Senate, Braga in the Chamber

by admin

The assembly of Pd senators, underway in Palazzo Madama, elected Francesco Boccia by acclamation as the new group leader. At the same time in the Chamber, Chiara Braga was elected as group leader, who thanked her colleagues in the hemicycle and «Debora (Serracchiani ndr) who has led the group in these complicated years and months, putting his face on it and showing the meaning of the word responsibility”.

See also  The Pleasant Goat movie is released today, and the four major highlights of the Spring Festival parent-child movie-watching word-of-mouth choice-Qianlong.com China Capital Network

You may also like

KOD externalizes his feelings on his new album...

Arsenal WFC vs Bayern Munich

Pope Francis: respiratory infection! Pontiff hospitalized

It Was Worth Even More: Brad Pitt Sells...

“Battle of the reality stars” 2023: Paul Janke...

“Inspector Rex” master Gedeon Burkhard is with two...

Renowned suspenseful sci-fi series “X-Files” is about to...

8 bathrooms decorated to inspire

Zodiac signs today’s fortune broadcast Thursday, March 30,...

Digital Lavander, from botany to architecture

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy