PDF collaborates with design studio SFERO to create a 3D printed Apple AirPods Max earphone bag

Apple AirPods Max earmuffs can be said to be a trendy item for everyone in fashion. As its popularity continues to spread, it has even spawned many creative projects, including various shapes and colors of case accessories. The eye-catching design with this theme is here – the creative brand PDF (PROJECT DOMENICO FORMICHETT), which is managed by graphic designer and stylist Domenico Formichetti, is working with the two-person design studio SFERO to use 3D printing technology to create a headphone-shaped bag.

The clamshell handbag named “PROTO BAGS” draws on the outline of Apple AirPods Max and develops it. In addition to revealing a lot of bright colors, Domenico Formichetti also buckles the BANDANA headscarf that is also 3D printed on the side of the small bag , through the picture to show that the bag can be equipped with decorative accessories just like the earphones.

There is no word on whether the interesting “PROTO BAGS” will be released to the public.

