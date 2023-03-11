Home Entertainment “PEAK TIME” 24 o’clock Kim Hyun-jae was exposed to campus bullying, his performance was broadcast, production unit: still finding out the facts- KSD 韩星网(star)
Entertainment

“PEAK TIME” 24 o’clock Kim Hyun-jae was exposed to campus bullying, his performance was broadcast, production unit: still finding out the facts- KSD 韩星网(star)

by admin
“PEAK TIME” 24 o’clock Kim Hyun-jae was exposed to campus bullying, his performance was broadcast, production unit: still finding out the facts- KSD 韩星网(star)

star

strawberry
2023-03-11T12:40:00+08:00

The JTBC talent show “PEAK TIME” recently revealed that a contestant was a perpetrator of campus bullying (campus bullying) when he was a student, that is, 24 o’clock member Kim Hyun-jae (Kim Wanjae, former BLACK6IX member’s stage name The-King).

*Related reports: ‎The popular talent show “PEAK TIME” also exploded on campus bullying! Kim Hyun-jae was accused at 24 o’clock, the production unit is confirmed‎

(Source: [email protected])

After receiving the news on the 6th, the production team stated that they would start an investigation. On the 8th, the performance clips starring Kim Hyun-jae were still broadcast, which seemed to have aroused some audience disgust. The next day, the production team officially issued a statement. The meaning of bullying is just to ensure that no one becomes a victim of kindness, and we are carefully confirming the facts, and it will take time to become clearer.”

The production team stated that the two sides had different opinions, and also asked Kim Hyun-jae’s junior high school tutors, subject teachers, church friends, and the police of the jurisdiction about the situation at that time, and are still doing their best to confirm. At the end of the statement, it also promised to take appropriate and decisive measures based on the facts ascertained.

▼Kim Hyun-jae and his teammates “Rap C” performance video and personal shots

© 2023 KSD Korean Star Network
All Rights Reserved

related news

See also  Streaming media has become a trend!The 73rd Emmy Awards finalists announced: HBO leads the Global Times with 130 items

further reading

You may also like

Fucked Up – One Day

DEATHLY SIN – Go on a big “heart...

Praetor – Praetor

Madison Violet – Eleven Tour 2023 – 24.02.2023,...

“Call for Scores” for improvisational orchestra for the...

Full of Hell & Primitive Man – Suffocating...

2023 “Good start” film and television drama creation...

Holy Moses – Neue Single „Cult Of The...

Hand Melee – Ultra Ritual

Liu Wen was disliked for being ugly but...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy