star



strawberry

2023-03-11T12:40:00+08:00

The JTBC talent show “PEAK TIME” recently revealed that a contestant was a perpetrator of campus bullying (campus bullying) when he was a student, that is, 24 o’clock member Kim Hyun-jae (Kim Wanjae, former BLACK6IX member’s stage name The-King).

*Related reports: ‎The popular talent show “PEAK TIME” also exploded on campus bullying! Kim Hyun-jae was accused at 24 o’clock, the production unit is confirmed‎

(Source: [email protected])

After receiving the news on the 6th, the production team stated that they would start an investigation. On the 8th, the performance clips starring Kim Hyun-jae were still broadcast, which seemed to have aroused some audience disgust. The next day, the production team officially issued a statement. The meaning of bullying is just to ensure that no one becomes a victim of kindness, and we are carefully confirming the facts, and it will take time to become clearer.”

The production team stated that the two sides had different opinions, and also asked Kim Hyun-jae’s junior high school tutors, subject teachers, church friends, and the police of the jurisdiction about the situation at that time, and are still doing their best to confirm. At the end of the statement, it also promised to take appropriate and decisive measures based on the facts ascertained.

▼Kim Hyun-jae and his teammates “Rap C” performance video and personal shots

© 2023 KSD Korean Star Network

All Rights Reserved

related news