“Peak Time” announced on the 13th that contestants who were involved in campus bullying were asked to get off the car (leave) at 24:00. On that day, Kim Hyun-jae actually stated that everything was not true.

This is Kim Hyun-jae’s first public statement since the allegations surfaced on the 6th. He posted pictures and texts on his personal IG, and first apologized to the “Peak Time” production team for his disgraceful incident, and also apologized to the 24 o’clock members and fans.

Kim Hyun-jae claimed that what the whistleblower (that is, the self-proclaimed victim) accused was not true, and also stated that he decided to withdraw from the show because he did not want to let the “Peak Time” production team and 24 o’clock members suffer innocently, “but you can’t put things that didn’t happen Treat it as something that happened, and even though I learned through this experience that the most wronged thing is to prove my wrongedness, I still want to use this to clarify.”



Kim Hyun-jae posted 9 texts and pictures, and called the person who broke the news A, saying that at first it was because he saw A slapping his friend B in the face with a drag in the room.He just pushed A away and was reported to the police station togetherAt that time, I was in the police station with the fathers of both parties, so the “misunderstanding” ended successfully, and it was alsoRebutting A’s accusation that he slammed the door so hard that his nails fell off。

As shown in the previous statement of the production team, during the investigation process, Kim Hyun-jae and Mr. A’s memory differed greatly, making it difficult to confirm the facts. Kim Hyun-jae also stated in the article that he asked the police, teachers and classmates at the police station again. Everyone remembers that he was killed by Mr. A Reporting and remembering the matter was reconciled by misunderstanding, but no one remembers the fact that A’s hand was injured at all, which is a “no fact”.

Regarding the dislike of A’s body odor, Kim Hyun-jae said that the community at that time (on a certain island, there was only one elementary school and one middle school, and there were only about 10 students in each grade) had a shortage of water, and his home was often burned. water to use,Many people have the same situation in washing, it is impossible for someone to laugh at A。

In addition to clarifying his hand injury and ridiculing body odor,Kim Hyun-jae even pointed out that A once wanted to frame him for “drinking urine”. He practiced dancing in the classroom at night and ran into A intentionally putting thumbtacks on the floor。

Kim Hyun-jae finally stated that he had collected the statements of the police, classmates, and seniors at the time, and also saved screenshots of A’s mother’s insulting messages on the Internet. He has hired a lawyer to sue A for damaging his reputation and spreading false facts.

Many netizens feel sorry for Kim Hyun-jae after reading his long post, but some people agree that he decided to get off the car first, at least to avoid harm to the show or his teammates.

Regardless of whether what Kim Hyun-jae said is true or not, it has been confirmed that the short-term 24:5 human body has become an absolute success.

