Pedro Cachin fell in his ATP debut in Hamburg

Pedro Cachin from Cordoba could not extend his very good moment on the ATP Tour and this Tuesday he lost in his debut at the ATP 5000 in Hamburg. The tennis player from Bellville, who this weekend won his first title in an ATP tournament (he won the crown at the Gstaad Open), fell against the Spanish Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

In his debut on the court as a Top 50 (since Monday he is 49 in the world ranking), Cachin suffered the comeback of Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (39), who turned the game around and won 2/6, 7/5 and 6/2.

It was the first confrontation of both in history.

The Spanish’s next rival will be the Frenchman Luca Van Assche (77), who eliminated his compatriot Alexandre Müller (81) by 6/4, 7/5 and 6/2.

Argentines in Hamburg

This Tuesday Francisco Cerúndolo from Buenos Aires also makes his debut in the German contest.

The first Argentine racket in the ranking (21st) is measured with the local Jannik Hanfmann (45), whom he leads 2-0 in history.

On Monday they advanced to the second round of their respective branches Guido Pella and Nadia Podorsoka.

The Hamburg ATP 500 takes place in conjunction with the ladies’ competition on clay courts and will award a total of 1,831,515 euros in prize money.

This contest was won by an Argentine five times: Guillermo Vilas (1978), Guillermo Cañas (2003), Juan Mónaco (2012) and Leonardo Mayer (2014 and 2017).

