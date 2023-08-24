Pedro Luis Ferrer Receives Overwhelming Reception at Cuban Concert

Cuban Singer-Songwriter Pedro Luis Ferrer Receives Overwhelming Reception at National Museum Concert

Renowned Cuban singer-songwriter Pedro Luis Ferrer expressed his gratitude to his fans for the overwhelming reception he received at the first of his two concerts held at the Sala Teatro of the National Museum of Fine Arts in Havana. Ferrer, known for his ability to connect with his audience, shared his appreciation on social media for the enthusiastic and receptive crowd that filled the venue.

“I have a good instinctive antenna to immediately appraise the public in front of me,” wrote Ferrer, emphasizing his ability to quickly detect the characteristics of his audience. He further stated, “I can assure you that the vibration last night was real, of a conclusively authentic sincerity,” describing the expectant and diverse crowd that gathered outside the museum without an invitation or ticket.

Ferrer stressed that the concert was open to everyone and the room was absolutely packed, with people even standing on the sides of the stage. The National Museum also praised the performance on its Facebook page, describing it as an “intimate and warm” event. They highlighted that each song was preceded by verses compiled in Ferrer’s recent publication, “poems without book,” which he presented in Spain.

The musician acknowledged the challenging context in which the concerts took place, mentioning the hardships faced by ordinary people and the ongoing issue of freedom of expression in Cuba. In a previous statement, Ferrer expressed his desire to stimulate the authorities to promote economic and spiritual freedom for the people and the nation’s prosperity. He concluded his message on Facebook, emphasizing the need for love for art to prevail over bungling in Cuba.

Originally, only one concert was scheduled for Tuesday, August 22, but due to low ticket sales and the majority of the capacity being distributed through invitations, Ferrer confirmed a second performance on Wednesday.

Pedro Luis Ferrer, born in 1952 in Yaguajay, Sancti Spíritus province, is considered one of the most important Cuban musicians of recent decades. He is the nephew of poet and educator Raúl Ferrer and is known for his critical views on the Cuban government. Currently residing in Miami, he will celebrate his 71st birthday in September.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

