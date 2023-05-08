Pedro Pascal, top winner of the 2023 edition of the MTV Movie & TV Awards

On the night of this Sunday and in Los Angeles, Pedro Pascal was the great winner of the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

It is that the Chilean actor took three awards for his work in the celebrated series The Last of Usavailable on HBO Max.

“I am an MTV kid, this recognition means the world to me. It’s an honor,” said the interpreter upon receiving one of the awards, which is in the shape of a bucket full of pururú.

“All young people are my heroes and I wouldn’t be here without you,” added the protagonist of a series based on the video game of the same name.

At the video super network ceremony, Pascal was honored as best hero, but also won best series and best duo for his on-screen interaction with Bella Ramsey.

The other winners of the MTV Movie & TV Awards

In addition to Pascal, they received prizes Scream VI (Best Picture and Best Fight), Tom Cruise (Best Performance in a Movie for Top Gun: Maverick), Jenna Ortega (Best Performance in a Television Series for Wednesday) and Jennifer Coolidge (most terrifying performance for her role in The White Lotus).

They also took home a bucket of pururú Adam Sandler (Best Comedic Performance for Murder Mystery 2), Elizabeth Olsen (Best Villain for Doctor Stange in the Multiverse of Madness) and Selena Gomez (Best Documentary for Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me).

The award for the best kiss, meanwhile, was given to Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow in Outer Banks. And the one with the best song, for Carolinade Taylor Swift.

Once again, the particularity of these brazen awards was that they did not distinguish between men and women in their acting sections.

Finally, it remains to be reported that although the ceremony was scheduled to be broadcast live, MTV was forced to cancel the red carpet and the live event after several attendees announced their withdrawal from the gala as a sign of support for the current writers’ strike of the Writers Guild of America.

For this reason, the acknowledgments of the awards were recorded.

